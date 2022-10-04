Monday 10/3

Tuesday 10/4

  • Learn from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly at his lecture The Sky is Not the Limit in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall at 7 p.m.
  • Put your knowledge to the test with Chasers 2.0‘s Trivia Night starting at 8 p.m.
  • Indulge in the ultimate bar snack at Wando’s for their Free Bacon Night.
  • What pairs best with a cheap drink and a round of darts? Churchkey’s Free Mini Corndog Night.

Wednesday 10/5

  • Too busy on Saturdays or can’t bring yourself to wake up early enough to beat the crowds? The Dane County Farmers’ Market also pops up mid-week on the 200 block Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd from 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
  • Pop in for a cheap and delicious a-la-carte lunch brought to you by the Slow Food UW Cafe starting at 12 p.m. at The Crossing.
  • Venture off campus for GLEAM: Art in a New Light, a Sculptural art featuring light and illumination at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
  • Might not be the best idea to stick around Rath if you’re trying to get work done — it’s Open Mic at Memorial Union from 7 – 9 p.m.
  • Prepare for lots of laughs (or maybe lots of cringing) during Comedy on State‘s Open Mic night at 9 p.m.
  • Put your knowledge to the test with State Street Brats’ Trivia Night!

Thursday 10/6

Friday 10/7

Saturday 10/8