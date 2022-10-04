Monday 10/3
- Grab dinner from Slow Food UW Family Dinner Night starting 6:30 p.m. at The Crossing.
- Listen to some fun tunes and explore the exhibit at Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream at Memorial Library Monday through Friday.
Tuesday 10/4
- Learn from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly at his lecture The Sky is Not the Limit in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall at 7 p.m.
- Put your knowledge to the test with Chasers 2.0‘s Trivia Night starting at 8 p.m.
- Indulge in the ultimate bar snack at Wando’s for their Free Bacon Night.
- What pairs best with a cheap drink and a round of darts? Churchkey’s Free Mini Corndog Night.
Wednesday 10/5
- Too busy on Saturdays or can’t bring yourself to wake up early enough to beat the crowds? The Dane County Farmers’ Market also pops up mid-week on the 200 block Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd from 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Pop in for a cheap and delicious a-la-carte lunch brought to you by the Slow Food UW Cafe starting at 12 p.m. at The Crossing.
- Venture off campus for GLEAM: Art in a New Light, a Sculptural art featuring light and illumination at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- Might not be the best idea to stick around Rath if you’re trying to get work done — it’s Open Mic at Memorial Union from 7 – 9 p.m.
- Prepare for lots of laughs (or maybe lots of cringing) during Comedy on State‘s Open Mic night at 9 p.m.
- Put your knowledge to the test with State Street Brats’ Trivia Night!
Thursday 10/6
- Join the Sifting & Reckoning: Directors’ Conversation at the Chazen Museum of Art at 6 p.m. for more insight about the current exhibition.
- Alien Boy, the “loud, gay band” from Portland, Oregon, is joined by the Wisconsin punk band, Wristwatch at Memorial Union-Terrace at 7 p.m.
- Free Pizza night at UU.
- 2-4-1 drink deals at Chasers 2.0 are a sure-fire way to beat Thirsty Thursdays.
- Hit the ATM for $3.50 Long Islands at Plaza Tavern.
- Show up early and make sure to be ready to shake your hips during Latin Night at Sotto.
Friday 10/7
- Chai, a Japanese pop band, will grace Memorial Union-Terrace with a performance this Friday. The Madison funk-pop duo, JENNY 123, is opening at 7 p.m.
- Celebrate fall this Free Art Friday by Monoprinting Autumn Leaves from 5 – 7 p.m. in Wheelhouse Studios at Memorial Union.
- University of Wisconsin men’s soccer home game against Michigan @ 7 p.m.
- We are a women’s sports school — head to the LaBahn arena for the UW Women’s Hockey game against St. Thomas @ 7 p.m.
- $1 beers? Say less! Check out the Madison Capitols vs. Green Bay hockey game at 7:05 p.m.
- Relax this Friday with the Birdman (2014) movie screening at Union South at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 10/8
- Don’t miss the famous Dane County Saturday on the Square from 6:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Fish out some red from your closet and secure a viewing location for the UW Football game at Northwestern at 2:30 p.m.
- Head toward Lakeshore for the First Annual Harvest Folk Festival hosted by the Allen Centennial Garden from 12 – 6 p.m.
- Spend an evening “in” with the Speed Racer (2008) movie screening at Union South at 6:30 p.m.
- Minneapolis indie rock band creeping charlie will open for alternative rock band The Heavy Heavy at Memorial Union-Terrace at 7 p.m.