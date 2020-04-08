Alright, so with all this quarantine chaos, there are so few ways we can interact now, and it’s driving people insane. With that in mind, here’s a commentary/rant piece on the slim pickings we call social distancing.

Distance Exercising

If you haven’t done it yet, you’ll do it before quarantine’s over. It’s where you meet up with your friends at a park, city or any place in particular, and you exercise. That could be walking, running, biking, rollerblading, skateboarding — you name it.

You either kept to the six feet apart rule or pretended your pals were your cousins or siblings. Either way, you’re trying your best to be with your friends under the constraints of our new lifestyle.

Of course, the first and second time you do it it’s fun and you feel accomplished by getting outside. But you soon get bored of going out, and then sad because you realize there’s nothing else to do. It’s a dreary existence, but at least you’re staying fit for it.

Sitting out in yards or decks

Here’s a classic example if you’re home from school. Your neighborhood hangs out in each of their yards and yells across the road in an attempt at conversation. You may even drive to your friends house and sit on their driveway to converse.

The college suburbs and apartment decks of Madison are no different — you sit and talk, maybe also try an activity together.

This is an option that doesn’t get old too fast, especially if you mix it up with different activities. This could be eating, making art or playing games. It’s definitely the way of communication we’ll highlight when we talk about the outbreak in the future.

Video Calls

And then of course we’ve got our friendly, overly common video call sessions. FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, BBCollaborative Ultra — we’ve all become well too familiar with these services in our thirst for social interaction.

It’s allowed us to maintain some form of school or work with online classes and meetings. But it’s also allowed us to celebrate birthdays and holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. You may be getting tired of it, but at the end of the day, who knows where we’d be without this important element of communication.

The term “social distance” has created many mixed feelings among the public, and most are curious to see when it will become a thing of the past. From what we’ve learned, it may be a while before the term’s use deteriorates.