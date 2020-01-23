The last year gave us phenomenal film adaptations of books. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” based on Charles Brandt’s nonfiction book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” and Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” impressed, among others. These successes got us thinking – which beloved books are in the early stages of big screen adaptation?

This year already promises a major blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, “Dune,” which came out in 1965. “Dune” has been adapted for the screen twice — in David Lynch’s 1984 take, and in the form of a television mini-series from 2000.

The new adaptation of “Dune” will be held to unrealistically high standards due to Denis Villeneuve helming the movie’s direction. Villeneuve has gained a lot of traction with sci-fi fans thanks to his groundbreaking work on “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Critics and fans won’t just be expecting stunning visuals, though, as the movie will star arguably the industry’s two biggest, brightest and youngest stars in the lead roles – Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – supported by an elite and veteran ensemble cast.

“Dune” very well could be 2020’s movie of the year. But, there are other book adaptations on the horizon and plenty we want to see later this decade.

Some notable books currently in the works to hit the big screen include “Orphan X,” “The Silent Patient” and “The Talisman.”

“Orphan X” comes from fiction thriller novelist Gregg Hurwitz and is the first of a five-book series. Warner Bros. bought the film rights and Bradley Cooper is in talks to produce and possibly star in the movie.

Considering Cooper’s recent track record, this movie has a lot of potential as the man seems to do no wrong. He continues to attach himself to brilliant projects.

Since “Orphan X” is such a well-liked novel with a plot reminiscent of the Jason Bourne series, it promises to be a tense assassin thriller series and a true treat on screen.

Because the movie is still in very early stages, we cannot begin to guess when it will hit theaters, we just hope it’s sooner rather than later.

“The Silent Patient” is author and screenwriter Alex Michaelides’ debut novel and was a #1 New York Times bestseller in 2019. The film industry clearly wasted no time turning this into a movie because it’s already in development with some big names behind it. The chilling mystery thriller has all the ingredients for an intense, thought-provoking movie.

The book’s plot revolves around a criminal psychotherapist dealing with an artist who murdered her husband and never spoke again.

The movie has the backing and producing of industry titan Megan Ellison as well as Brad Pitt. There is no word yet on if Pitt will star in the film.

Again, we have no potential release date, but with these names behind it we expect a fairly quick turnaround.

Stephen King adaptations continue to come at a rapid pace as the author continues to write horrific and thrilling classics. While “The Outsider” is showing the value in turning King’s work into television rather than movies, King’s novel “The Talisman,” which is written by both King and Peter Straub, is getting the big screen treatment.

“The Talisman” is one of King’s more mind-bending and fantastical adventure novels. It is eerie, but not constantly horrific. It follows a young boy who enters a parallel world in an attempt to save his mother from certain death.

This movie seems to be slightly further along than the other two movies mentioned with more crew members in place. The cast is not set, however. Straub and King are collaborating with screenwriters Ehren Kruger and Josh Boone.

If Megan Ellison is an industry titan on her own, then “The Talisman” is an industry force to be reckoned with. The team of producers consists of Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Mike Barker of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set to direct the movie.

There are plenty more book adaptations we cannot wait to see in film this decade like “All the Light We Cannot See,” “The Alchemist” and “Sir Gawain and The Green Knight.”

Another beloved book adapted into a Hulu mini-series is “The Devil in the White City,” with Leonardo DiCaprio set to star and Scorsese set to direct. You don’t have to imagine that one. It’s coming. We are just not sure when yet.