Condoms, they’re everywhere. Especially on campus, condoms can be picked up for free at UHS and on the grounds of office floors when you’re finally cleaning them after three years of neglect.

It seems sometimes like a generic condom will always be the best way to go for every sexual activity. This is not the case. The condom market is filled with alternatives and solutions for every instance and combination of sexual preferences. Here’s your go-to guide to picking the best condom for your sexual situation.

Generic Latex Condoms

Best to use: During general sexual activities. These are generic and free to find for a reason. Latex condoms are standard and protects from most types of STIs.

Worst to use: If you have a latex sensitivity. Repeated exposure to latex increases sensitivity to the substance, so if you repeatedly use condoms and start breaking out in odd areas, don’t rule this out as a cause.

Large Condoms

Best to use: If you need an ego boost or have a truly abnormally large penis.

Worst to use: If you care about saving money. For most cases, standard size condoms will do the trick. Even if you fret that condoms will prevent you from getting and staying hard, it is likely that this is not true and that the dysfunction stems from a different issue.

Lambskin Condoms

Best to use: If you or your partner has a latex sensitivity. These condoms provide a barrier that otherwise wouldn’t exist due to the sensitivity. Lambskin condoms are also biodegradable, making these a sensible choice if you are an environmentalist at heart.

Worst to use: If you’re mainly using condoms for STI protection. Lambskin condoms are less effective than latex condoms at protecting your genitals against STIs, so you might want to make sure both you and your partner are tested before getting down with the lamb.

Flavored Condoms

Best to use: If your activity mainly comes in blowjob form. Remember, STIs can and are transmitted orally, so it is important to continue to use protection in these instances.

Worst to use: If you actually want to taste something nice. While flavored condoms taste better than straight-up latex, strawberries can be used in sexy ways and still taste better than strawberry-flavored condoms.

Spiky Condoms

Best to use: If you’re looking for extra sensation. No, I don’t mean metal spikes on a condom. This category includes anything of the ribbed or dotted variety, and provides an extra layer of variety for all parties involved in the activity.

Worst to use: If you like to stay traditional. These types of condoms do provide some new sensations, and it might provide unexpected feelings if not prepared.