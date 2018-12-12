With the end of the semester finally, upon us, remember to take care of your mental health by maintaining a good balance of studying and fun. Most of the events below revolve around providing free food and study spaces for students.

Check out these events this weekend on campus and around Madison. All of the following are free and open to the public.

The Heritage Habitats Exhibition by Ginger Owen-Murakami and Vicki Vanameyden will be displayed at Union South from Dec. 7 until Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Elements an Exhibition by Greg Gregson will be on display at Memorial Union from Dec. 7 until Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights will be at Olin Park from 4 p.m. until dawn, ending Jan. 1, 2019.

Upper House hosts Finals Week Study Hours & Festivities until Dec. 20 with free activities such as cookie decorating, Christmas sweater photo opportunities and more.

Thursday, Dec. 13th

Friday, Dec. 14th

Finals Week Study Hours & Festivities from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Upper House with Hot Cocoa Bar

Exam Snacks at UW Dining Halls at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15th

Sunday, Dec. 16th