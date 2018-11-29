Ease into the impending stress of finals by attending a free, fun and unique event on or nearby campus this weekend. Don’t let the dread of finals take over!

Thursday, Nov. 29

Solidarity Sing-Along from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Capitol Square

Zoo Lights from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo

High Tech Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overture Center for the Arts

Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chazen Museum of Art

Make the Most of Your World: Why Peace Corps? from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons

Gin Mill Hollow (CD release) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St. Russ

Johnson, John Christensen & Devin Drobka from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Madison’s 119 King St.

Grant Farm at 8:30 p.m. at High Noon Saloon

Guest Speaker: David Hale, Owner of Valentina Coffee from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union South

An Evening with Mariame Kaba from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building

Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Photography By Michael Kienitz all day at Chazen Museum of Art

Tangled: Threads Design and Fashion Event 2018 at 4 p.m. at Madison Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave.

Global Cafe from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Red Gym (2nd floor)