Ease into the impending stress of finals by attending a free, fun and unique event on or nearby campus this weekend. Don’t let the dread of finals take over!
Thursday, Nov. 29
- Solidarity Sing-Along from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Capitol Square
- Zoo Lights from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo
- High Tech Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overture Center for the Arts
- Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chazen Museum of Art
- Make the Most of Your World: Why Peace Corps? from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons
- Gin Mill Hollow (CD release) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St.Russ
- Johnson, John Christensen & Devin Drobka from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Madison’s 119 King St.
- Grant Farm at 8:30 p.m. at High Noon Saloon
- Guest Speaker: David Hale, Owner of Valentina Coffee from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union South
- An Evening with Mariame Kaba from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building
- Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Photography By Michael Kienitz all day at Chazen Museum of Art
- Tangled: Threads Design and Fashion Event 2018 at 4 p.m. at Madison Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave.
- Global Cafe from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Red Gym (2nd floor)
- WUD Cuisine Weekly Committee Meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union South
Friday, Nov. 30
- SoundWaves: Hidden Worlds of Earth at 7:30 p.m. at UW Discovery Building
- Heritage Habitats Exhibition By Ginger Owen-Murakami and Vicki Vanameyden from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Union South
- Grapetooth at 9 p.m. at Union South, The Sett
- Center for Southeast Asian Studies Friday Forum Lecture Series from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in 206 Ingraham Hall
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout at 5:30 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema, Union South
- Jazz Standards Ensemble & Contemporary Jazz Ensemble (Jonathan Greenstein) at 8 p.m. at Morphy Hall, Mosse Humanities Building
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail at 11 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema, Union South
Saturday, Dec. 1
- Fair Trade Holiday Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr.
- Nick Matthews from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Java Cat 3918 Monona Dr.
- Young Artists Jazz Experience from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St.
- Holiday Glow on Monroe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monroe St.
- Jazz Festival at 6 p.m at UW Music Hall
Sunday, Dec. 2
- Squadron 303 at 12:30 p.m. at UW Union South-The Marquee
- Jeff Larsen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Java Cat 3918 Monona Dr.
- This is Home documentary from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fitchburg Public Library
- Bob Kerwin Quartet at 2 p.m. at Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd.
- UW Concert Choir, Chorale, Madrigal Singers, University Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Masters Singers at 2 p.m & 4 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church
- Breaking the Limits screening at 3 p.m. at UW Union South-The Marquee
- Madison Jazz Jam from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Street Cabaret 610 North St.
- A Valentine’s Affair 2019 preview at 7 p.m. at Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
- Madison Scottish Country Dancers from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St.
- UW-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve Volunteer Opportunity from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., meet at Frautschi Point parking lot (3034 Lake Mendota Drive), on 80 bus route
- Holiday Horns at the Chazen at 12:30 p.m. at Chazen Museum of Art
- Fall 2018 9-Ball Pool Tournament from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Sett – Recreation, Union South