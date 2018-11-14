The temperature has reached below freezing and most students stress levels have hit their maximum. Take some time this weekend to unwind and attend an event on campus or around Madison.
All of the following events are free and open to the public:
Thursday, Nov. 15
- Solidarity Sing-Along from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Capitol Square
- Zoo Lights from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo
- Recycling 101 at 6 p.m. at Sequoya Library
- Major Vistas perform at the Lower Bar at Madison’s from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Unidentified Exhibit Curated by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. at Union South, Gallery 1308
- Venus X with Huizit presented by WUD Music at 9 p.m. at Memorial Union Play Circle
- A Place at the Dinner Table: Global Student Forum from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Red Gym
- WUD Cuisine Weekly Committee Meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union South.
- Night at the Museum from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Chazen Museum of Art
Friday, Nov. 16
- Embrace from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Madison College-Truax Campus in room D1630.
- Creative Campus Tour at 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. at University of Wisconsin Nancy Nicholas Hall
- Madison Classical Guitar Society Showcase from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lakeside Street Coffee House
- Beach Bunny presented by WUD Music at 9 p.m. at Memorial Union — Der Rathskeller
- Under the Surface of Lake Superior all day at Memorial Library
- Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Photography by Michael Kienitz at the Chazen Museum of Art
- Exhibition: Nights & Weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave
Saturday, Nov. 17
- Shine On Madison Lighting Ceremony at 6:08 p.m. at the top of State St. and the Capitol Square
- Young Artists Jazz Experience from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cafe Coda
- Bird & Nature Outings at 10 a.m. at the Goodman Community Center
- Steamroller Print Mayhem from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago Street
- Madison Cat Project from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MadCat Pet Supplies — West
- Madison Acespace from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at OutReach
- Winter Bike Fashion Show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at High Noon Saloon
- Sound Salon: Alpine Dreaming from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University Club.
- Jaedyn James & The Hunger W/ DOSES presented by WUD Music at 9 p.m. at Memorial Union — Der Rathskeller
Sunday, Nov. 18
- Ron Legro & Avi Lank perform at 11 a.m. at 702 E. Johnson St
- “Happiness of the World” presented during the 28th Annual Polish Film Festival at 12:30 p.m. at The Marquee, Union South
- “The Butler” presented at 3 p.m. at The Marquee, Union South
- The Art Restoration in Florence During the Flood of 1966 Lecture at 3 p.m. at Italian Workmen’s Club