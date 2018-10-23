“The Simpsons” fans will be able to experience the television series’ iconic watering hole, Moe’s Tavern, Oct. 31 when Bierock’s, a Madison local bar and restaurant, will transform its interior in celebration of Halloween.

Brian Carriveau, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, plans to change the restaurants decor inside and out to mimic Moe’s. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. and are expected to last until midnight.

In “The Simpsons,” one of the main characters, Homer Simpson, is known to frequent the bar, which has supposedly never been cleaned.

“The Simpsons” debuted when Carriveau was growing up.

“I’ve been a Simpsons fan over the years,” Carriveau said.

Bierock’s employees will be dressed in costume, and customers are encouraged to join in as well.

In addition to costumes, ‘Treehouse of Horrors’ trivia will be hosted the same night at 7:30 p.m. with content centering around the annual Simpsons Halloween special.

“We just thought it would be something fun to do for Halloween,” Carriveau said. “It’s our first Halloween celebrating.”

New drinks will be served in accordance with the festivites, including Duff beer, a brand which first appeared in the television series and a cocktail dubbed the Flaming Homer.

Carriveau and his wife pair up to run the new restaurant, which opened in July of 2018. When they’re not rebranding the interior for a holiday, the menu features bierock, a dish consisting of a savory filling stuffed inside a yeast dough pastry. The food is thought to have originated in Eastern Europe but is popular in some Volgan German communities.

Carriveau’s wife is a Volgan German, and the bierocks served are based off a family recipe.

If you opt for a bierock, it’s best paired with a drink. For example, the menu suggests pairing the tofu, peanut and kimchi bierock with the One Barrell Brewing Communter Kolsch beer.

Overall, Carriveau is excited for the transformation and hopes customers feel similarly.