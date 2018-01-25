Looking for something to lift your spirits this week? Fill up on something yummy during Madison’s semi-annual Winter Restaurant Week.

This year, the event started during the beginning of classes this semester and will be available for your pleasure until Friday, Jan. 26. It’s not over just yet.

Exploring these restaurant deals is the perfect excuse to break up your back to school rhythm and try out new cuisine. Various local restaurants around the city are offering special menus and discounts.

This event is the perfect way to support local Madison restaurants while having a good time and some even better food. Who needs to worry about a looming syllabus when you can be cutting into a discounted sirloin steak?

Eldorado Grill, Everly, Fresco, The Green Owl Cafe, Heritage Tavern, Lucille, Merchant, Porta Bella, Sardine, Smoky’s Club, The Thirsty Goat and The Wise are just a few of the participating locations. These restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus, which offers meals consisting of several courses served at a totally fixed price.

With the inclusion of other great deals, now is the perfect time to sample all kinds of tasty cuisine at affordable prices. Best of all, no purchase of tickets or a coupon is necessary. Just pop into the restaurant of your choice to enjoy these unique offerings. Of course, keep in mind Madison is chock full of foodies, so a reservation wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Typically, the deals offered during Winter restaurant week are the prix-fixe menus starting at $25 for a three-course meal, reduced lunch specials for $15, and $30 to $35 dinner options. Perfect for deciding your level of hunger.

This is the perfect opportunity to try higher-end meals at a lower-end cost. Who says you can’t be a self-acclaimed foodie without hurting your wallet? Grab some friends to dine with or just treat yourself self solo this week. You know you deserve it.