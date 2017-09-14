Last month, the WUD Art Committee brought the colorful works of David Atyim to the Class of 1925 Gallery in Memorial Union.

The exhibit, entitled “Unsound Methods,” uses textural topography of paint over each image to create the illusion of shifting perceptions, based on distance and perspective.

Atyim layers oil paint to create his abstract style, intently focusing on emphasizing texture. Through gradients of raised, circular spots of color over underlying surface colors, each image follows a similar pattern yet each feels distinct.

One piece, entitled “Last Drop in or Before 1968,” shows a kaleidoscope colors over a cool colored background. The rainbow pattern reflects nostalgia — following Atyim’s intention of showing a glimpse into “the natural world and forgotten space,” according to his artist statement.

Described as an artist “seduced by color” in the statement, this exhibit exists as evidence of this passion. Walking through the exhibit, the colors and textures feel almost too tempting to touch.

UW students use 35mm film to capture natural beauty in profound photography exhibit, Aisthetikos CuvareThe University of Wisconsin’s Art 376 class brought their original photography to the Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery on September 2. Read…

Another piece, “The Wiffle of Forbidden Fruit,” was easily the largest oil painting in the exhibit, and served as the centerpiece. The gentle bubblegum and lilac shades layered over gray scale tones created a soft pop of contrast that immediately drew attention.

The color scheme, combined with the bold cultural implications of forbidden fruit, creates a profound and almost provocative message, up to the viewers’ interpretation.

Atyim’s painting “Blue Horizon” is the most based in realism, revealing a clear divide between a burgundy-toned sky and cool toned, blue body of water. The rainbow textural notes, though, were revealing of Atyim’s discrete yet bold style.

Summer in YOUR City program benefits artists, community beyond summertimeMusic lovers gathered at the Forum — located between Ian’s on State Street and the Veterans Museum — Tuesday evening, Read…

His style — both vague and ambiguous yet organized, and engrained with meanings — developed a need for the viewer to venture deeper into it. Each painting, paired with meaningful and sometimes playful titles, forces viewers to analyze past just the consistent aesthetic and beauty of each piece.

In its final day, Atyim curated a cohesive, unmistakable style in his exhibition with WUD Art Committee — both thought provoking and aesthetically satisfying.