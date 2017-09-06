Waking up at 7:30 this morning, I was suddenly hit fast with the realization that summer is officially over.

On my way to class, I was torn between two competing thoughts. On one hand, I could not stop thinking about how much of a privilege education really is, and how grateful I was for the opportunity to be here.

On the other hand, however, I couldn’t stop myself from wanting to just crawl back into bed. Just being honest.

Hitlist: Slow jams for your study breakDistractions are typically discouraged in an academic atmosphere. Many students consume excessive amounts of caffeine to stay perfectly focused and Read…

So, like most of my peers I passed on campus, I overcompensated feeling this duality of emotions on my commute to class with headphones, a large coffee and a “please don’t talk to me, I’m still partially sleeping” glare.

This week’s Hitlist aims to mimic the many thoughts one may have on their first day of classes, changing drastically by the hour. The songs are upbeat enough to listen to on your walk to class, but also reflect the real and broad set of emotions every student — from first year to fourth or even fifth year — felt today.

Whether you were excited, scared, stressed or exhausted (or a combination of all of the above) today, we at The Badger Herald wish you luck in the new semester.

Hitlist: For those of us with summertime angstWarm weather always makes me feel nostalgic somehow. Bright skies and the smell of grass make memories of distant days Read…