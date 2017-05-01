Warm weather always makes me feel nostalgic somehow. Bright skies and the smell of grass make memories of distant days and moments passed return to the surface — even ones I thought were repressed.

With the school year rapidly coming to a close, I always feel somewhat wrong in my skin. There’s an underlying expectation that everyone should constantly be out having fun in the sun, but also a feeling of strangeness when doing so.

Without the looming threat of assignments, it’s easy to feel purposeless or reckless.

The following playlist is a collection of lo-fi punk and rock songs, perfect for driving in your car with the windows down to redirect these feelings of displacement or carelessness.

This is a playlist for those who feel melancholy this time of year, or for those of us who feel more angsty than carefree in the summertime.

