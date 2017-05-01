Warm weather always makes me feel nostalgic somehow. Bright skies and the smell of grass make memories of distant days and moments passed return to the surface — even ones I thought were repressed.
With the school year rapidly coming to a close, I always feel somewhat wrong in my skin. There’s an underlying expectation that everyone should constantly be out having fun in the sun, but also a feeling of strangeness when doing so.
Without the looming threat of assignments, it’s easy to feel purposeless or reckless.
The following playlist is a collection of lo-fi punk and rock songs, perfect for driving in your car with the windows down to redirect these feelings of displacement or carelessness.
This is a playlist for those who feel melancholy this time of year, or for those of us who feel more angsty than carefree in the summertime.
- “Lust for Life” – Girls
- “Adversity” – Beach Fossils
- “Beaches” – Gabriella Cohen
- “Crashed Out” – Beach Fossils
- “I Don’t Feel So Alive” – Gabriella Cohen
- “Summer Mood” – Best Coast
- “Carnival” – Bikini Kill
- “Sweetest Touch” – Gross Magic
- “Dog” – Wavves
- “Down By The Water” – The Drums
- “Daydream” – Beach Fossils