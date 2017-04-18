Gather ‘round hipster children and indie kids, there’s a cool hidden place to get coffee and food near campus. It’s called Porter, and it’s definitely a spot to check out.

This hidden gem is tucked away in Washington Market (a.k.a. those cool-looking abandoned train cars by the Art Lofts). One goal of the business is to revitalize the old train station and make it new.

The location is quiet but eclectic. It’s the perfect place to grab lunch on a spring afternoon, which is exactly what I did.

With a recently reworked menu, there’s plenty to choose from including coffee drinks, sandwiches, soup and breakfast items. They even have an assortment of some alcoholic beverages if you’re looking for that kind of afternoon (which who isn’t?).

The bocadillos are definitely a must try. They are a Spanish-style sandwich premade to order, which is ideal when hunger strikes. Though they are a bit pricey, you do get quality ingredients and a delicious meal.

If you’re looking for something hardy, the prosciutto bocadillo is your sandwich of choice. Inside of a toasted baguette, you’ll find shaved prosciutto, butter, gruyere and beauty heart radish. The butter is melty, the prosciutto is perfectly thin — overall a quality sandwich. They also offer tasty seasonal bocadillos if you want to try something new.

The establishment also offers a wide variety of Counter Culture brand coffee that is sure to make every urban dweller perk up in the morning.

Don’t take it to go — enjoy the minimalistic atmosphere and sense of community Porter has to offer. If you must leave, bring friends and sit awhile another time.

Porter is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., offering plenty of daytime to enjoy lunch or get coffee with friends after class.