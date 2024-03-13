Andy Katz leads masterful career in evolving media landscape

In the ever-evolving media landscape, adaptability is not just a desirable trait, but a necessity. Rapid advancements in technology and shifts in consumer behavior have reshaped the way information is disseminated and consumed. From traditional print newspapers to digital platforms, media has been marked by constant transformation — a transformation through which sports journalist Andy Katz continues to thrive.

Katz’s career trajectory mirrors the dynamic nature of media. The beginning of his career in sports journalism was nonlinear. At first, Katz embraced the traditional mediums of print and broadcast. While attending the University of Wisconsin, he joined The Daily Cardinal and worked for the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal.

What Katz calls his “nose for news” and fierce inquisitive streak led him to pursue journalism. A self-proclaimed extrovert, Katz said his interest in sports combined with his desire to learn about people set him on the right path. He carved a niche for himself as a reputable basketball analyst, contributing to numerous esteemed outlets including ESPN and the Big Ten Network.

How was Katz able to accomplish such a noteworthy career? By recognizing the need to adapt or risk being left behind.

The advent of the internet brought forth a seismic shift in how content is produced and consumed. Long-standing media outlets including ESPN and NBC have found themselves competing with a myriad of digital platforms, each vying for the attention of an increasingly fragmented audience.

Katz, understanding the significance of the paradigm shift, made a conscious effort to embrace digital media. Though he does not resonate with Gen Z’s minimal attention span, he has learned to cater to his audience.

“[Companies] are not asking me to do something that’s unethical … I’m not putting on a clown suit,” Katz said. “It’s more of I do what I have to do … it’s got to be quicker and it’s got to be tighter.”

One of the key aspects of Katz’s adaptability is his willingness to explore new platforms and media. Katz has transitioned seamlessly into the digital realm, leveraging social platforms to engage with his audience directly.

By embracing platforms like Twitter and Instagram, Katz has expanded his reach beyond traditional boundaries to connect with fans that have short attention spans. No matter the type of coverage or subject matter, however, Katz said one principle remains true.

“It’s all about preparation,” Katz said. “If you’re a reporter, you should be able to cover anything.”

Katz said thorough preparation ensures questions posed are insightful and relevant, fostering meaningful dialogue and uncovering essential insights. Going into interviews blindly hinders deeper exploration of any subject, Katz said.

Katz reflected on the genesis of an idea he pitched to former President Barack Obama in 2008, which eventually led to a recurring segment involving a basketball bracket at the White House. Katz said the struck him during an interview at a Hampton Inn in Dutton, North Carolina, and he proposed it to the basketball-loving president, who eagerly embraced the concept.

Katz attributes the success of the segment to the rapport he built with Obama and his aides over time, through interactions such as playing basketball on Election Day and attending the inauguration.

In addition to such high-profile commitments, Katz navigates a demanding schedule throughout the year, particularly during the intense period leading up to March Madness. Katz abides by a more controlled schedule in the summer compared to the bustling winter months.

As March approaches, Katz gears up for a whirlwind of activity, transitioning from regular Big Ten Network duties to an array of March Madness-related responsibilities with TNT Sports, CBS and Westwood One Radio.

Despite the frenetic pace, Katz finds solace in the knowledge that the intensity is temporary, allowing him to mentally prepare for the marathon ahead.

With the media’s state of constant flux, adaptability emerges as a cornerstone of success — a concept exemplified vividly through Katz’s carrer. From embracing digital platforms to fostering rapport with influential figures, Katz’s journey underscores the importance of staying agile and prepared in a rapidly changing industry.