Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin takes one game in weekend series versus top-10 team

In a thrilling weekend showdown, the No. 5 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team faced off against the No. 2 University of Minnesota Duluth in a captivating two-game series at LaBahn Arena. UW showcased their prowess in the first game — securing a 3–0 victory. Sunday’s game delivered an unexpected twist as the Bulldogs handed the Badgers a 3–2 heartbreaker.

Game one: Wisconsin dominates at home

UW demonstrated their dominance on home ice in the first game of the series, shutting out the Bulldogs with a commanding 3–0 win. Forwards Kelly Gorbatenko, Britta Curl and Lacey Eden each contributed to the scoreboard, highlighting the team’s offensive depth.

After a scoreless first period, Gorbatenko broke the silence with a well-placed shot in front of the net. Curl added to the lead in the second period and Eden sealed the deal with a late third-period-goal off a rebound. Goalkeeper Jane Gervais played a stellar game stopping all 20 shots she faced — while earning her fourth shutout of the season.

Eden picked up her 13th goal of the season and Curl recorded her 30th point. Curl — the captain — is now just two points away from her 150th career point.

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin suffers first setback of the season, swept in ColumbusThe University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered their first two losses of the season against Ohio State this past Read…

Game two: A heartbreaking loss

The second game of the series saw a dramatic turn of events as the Badgers fell to the Bulldogs in a 3–2 contest. Despite outshooting UMD 44 to 26 and recording their eighth sellout of the season, UW was unable to secure a weekend sweep.

After two scoreless periods, the Bulldogs took the lead early in the final frame — extending it to 3–1 shortly after. Forward Casey O’Brien’s late goal — assisted by Curl — brought the Badgers within striking distance. Unfortunately for UW, time ran out and left them with a narrow defeat.

But, Curl notched her significant milestone — reaching the 150-point mark in the match.

Moving forward

As the Badgers reflected on a split series with Minnesota Duluth, the focus shifted to the future. O’Brien emphasized the team’s commitment to learning from the experience and using it as motivation. Defender Caroline Harvey echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in the team’s resilience and readiness for upcoming challenges.

The series served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of hockey, with both triumphs and setbacks contributing to the team’s growth. With eyes set on the challenges ahead, the Badgers are prepared to face tough opponents in the upcoming games, armed with the lessons learned from the weekend series against Minnesota Duluth.