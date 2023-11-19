Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin suffers first setback of the season, swept in Columbus

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered their first two losses of the season against Ohio State this past weekend. After starting their season with a 12-game win streak — tying the record for the third best start in program history — UW ran into a buzzsaw against Ohio State.

No. 1 UW took on No. 2 Ohio State in a two-game series hosted in Columbus. Starting Nov. 17, this WCHA matchup was a battle between the top two teams in the country.

During Friday night’s game, the Buckeyes took control, scoring their first goal midway through the first period. They took reign over the ice, outshooting the Badgers 14–6 in the first period.

UW suffered a five minute penalty in the second period, allowing Ohio State to tack on two power play goals, resulting in a 3–0 victory over the Badgers.

The UW goalkeeper — Jane Gervais — made 27 saves during the setback. The junior from Quebec clocked in her record amount of saves in a game this season.

It was a similar start to the Saturday game, with the Buckeyes scoring quickly in the first period and taking control of the ice.

UW freshman Cassie Hall scored an equalizer early in the second period. Bringing the Badgers back into the game, she sniped one in through the five-hole. This was Hall’s eighth goal of the season, making her the fourth leading scorer on the roster.

The Badgers continued their momentum into the third period, dominating the ice and outshooting the Buckeyes 11–9. Neither team was able to break the tie though.

Freshman goalkeeper Ava McNaughton kept UW in the game, stopping 32 of the shots she faced while in net.

Heading into Wisconsin’s first overtime of the season, Ohio State was able to find the back of the net only a minute and 17 seconds in, claiming the 2–1 win over UW.

The Badgers look ahead past their Thanksgiving bye, where they will have a two-game series against Minnesota-Duluth starting Dec. 2. While hosting at LaBahn Arena, Wisconsin hopes to bounce back from their losses to the Buckeyes.