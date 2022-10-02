The University of Wisconsin removed Paul Chryst as head coach of the football team, replacing him with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as interim, according to a press release from Wisconsin Athletics.

UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Chryst’s removal Sunday in the midst of his eighth season as head coach.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” McIntosh said in the release.

This will be Leonhard’s seventh season as a member of the coaching staff for Wisconsin football — he has led the Badgers’ defense to excel in total yards allowed and national scoring defense for the past five seasons, according to the press release.

In a press conference at Camp Randall Sunday night, Leonhard expressed mixed emotions about the position. He said he looks forward to his new role and does not take it lightly.

“I feel like I could take this opportunity and help this place grow,” Leonhard said in the press conference. “And that’s why I came back a number of years ago and that’s why I hadn’t left. And that’s the mission that I want to continue forward with our guys and just getting them to understand the trust, the confidence we have in this group of men, that we will get this thing going the right direction, and it’s gonna happen sooner than later.”

Chryst’s replacement will arrive in the middle of a weak season. Heading into Saturday’s home contest against Illinois, the Badgers desperately needed a win. Though they blew out New Mexico State at home, they got worked by the Buckeyes on the road and suffered a terrible loss to a much weaker Washington State team.

Illinois hadn’t beaten the Badgers on the road in 20 years. This looked like a sure-fire win for Chryst and company to avoid the Badgers’ season going down the tubes. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as the Fighting Illini blew out the Badgers in their own backyard holding them scoreless in the second half.

The fact that former Badgers coach Bret Bielema destroyed his old team just added insult to injury. Illinois outplayed Wisconsin on both sides of the ball as they were more disciplined and physical.

Chyrst’s days in Madison were numbered before this loss. Chyrst achieved a lot of success early in his coaching career, winning three Big Ten West Division titles, a Cotton Bowl and an Orange Bowl. Though he finishes 67–26 over seven seasons, the Badgers overall record this season is 2–3, including 0–2 in the Big Ten.

UW still owes Chyrst $16.4 million, according to the five-year contract he signed in January of this year. But, this could be negotiated to a lower settlement.

After a successful collegiate career with the Badgers, where he was a three-time all-defensive back, Leonard returned to Wisconsin in 2016 as an assistant. The following year, he became the defensive coordinator, where he helped the Badgers establish themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten West is still wide open, but Wisconsin’s room for error is getting slimmer by the week. With the way they’ve performed this season, there are few remaining games on the schedule that could be seen as a guaranteed win for the Badgers. Hopefully, this coaching change will light a fire under this squad, where they’ll be tasked with making this year competitive once again.