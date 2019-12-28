Entering today’s game in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) were 0-5 in games away from the Kohl Center, averaging just 56.8 points and shooting 22.9 from behind the arc. Looking for a statement win to help turn around their away game woes, the Badgers went on to score 68 points en route to a victory over Tennessee (8-4).

Guard D’Mitrik Trice contributed 21 points and also managed to lead the team with three assists. Brevin Pritzl also added 17 points to the Badgers’ scoreline and grabbed three rebounds on the night.

Playing on the road in a sellout Knoxville crowd has proven to be no easy task, as the Volunteers had won 32 of their last 33 home games. But due to the season-ending shoulder injury of senior guard Lamonte Turner, Tennessee has yet to find their stride on both offense and defense. The Badgers took full advantage of the Vols’ loss, never trailing in the game and starting the first half shooting 7/13 from three and entering halftime up 14 points.

After shooting a measly 34% from the field and averaging 7.7 points per game to start off his season, in his last two games D’Mitrik Trice has scored an average of 26 points, shooting an average of 60% from the field in the two games. This turn around in his season is the spark the Badgers need to continue strong play and potentially make a run at the March Madness Tournament.

Despite the majority of the team continuing to play well, junior transfer guard from Ohio State University Micah Potter struggled to find his rhythm on offense. Potter fouled four times on the floor and remained scoreless after a 12 point performance in their last outing against UW-Milwaukee.

Though the Badgers offense rolled without his scoring, the team will still look for Potter to find his role on the team down the stretch of the season. Luckily, it is still quite early in the regular season as the Badgers attempt to find a rhythm. With the offense beginning to flourish, Potter has time to come into his own.

Beating the Volunteers on national television in a sold-out arena will help to build the Badgers’ momentum as they continue to compete in an extremely competitive Big Ten conference.

Up next, the Badgers face the 7-3 Rider University Broncs on New Year’s Eve for the last home game of the decade at the Kohl Center, tipping off at 6:00 p.m.