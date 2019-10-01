In a disappointing start to the 2019 regular season, the UW-Madison men’s soccer (2-6-1, 3-6-1 Big Ten) team showed some promise in last week’s 0–0 tie to the reigning national champion, Maryland.

The Badgers were led by stellar play once again by senior goalkeeper, Dean Cowdroy. In the double-overtime deadlock, Cowdroy turned in his best performance of the year, notching nine saves and his first clean sheet of the regular season.

Men’s Soccer: Badgers rally behind Cowdroy, draw with Maryland in double OTThe University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (2-6-1, 0-0-1 Big Ten) backed into Friday’s contest against Maryland (4-3-1, 0-1-1), having Read…

Cowdroy and the Badgers hope to continue their strong play in this week’s match-ups against UW-Milwaukee (4-5-0, 1-2-0 Horizon) and Michigan State (1-5-2, 1-0-0 Big Ten).

The Badgers will look to capitalize on the opportunity a competition against the Panthers offers. The Panthers hobble into this week, losing five of their last seven games including the last three. In those three losses, they only scored one goal total.

Senior Evan Conway will look to shoulder the load offensively for UW-Milwaukee. The forward from Whitefish Bay is coming off an impressive 2018 campaign, being selected to the Horizon League’s second team and leading his team in total points acquired. In 2019, Conway picked up right where he left off, leading the team in goals once again.

Men’s Soccer: Struggling Badgers fall to No. 4 Indiana, unranked MarquetteComing into the season, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team surely predicted that Indiana would test their defensive endurance and force Read…

After traveling to Milwaukee, UW-Madison returns home for a bout with Michigan State.

It has been a trying season in East Lansing. The Spartans began the year with five consecutive losses and have yet to find their identity on the year. Like Wisconsin, Michigan State looks to build off of a strong showing last week as the Spartans put together a complete game on the road against Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights 3–0.

Michigan State goalkeeper Hunter Morse has been stellar so far for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore from Huron has only allowed one goal per game with an astounding .833 save percentage.

Though Morse has not received the necessary support from the Spartans’ attack, the sophomore goalkeeper continues to play at an extremely high level.

Men’s Soccer: Badgers fall to Butler, Portland without scoring a goalThe first true road test for the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (2-4-0) ended in disappointment, a shutout defeat Read…

In order to get the season back on track, it is crucial for the Badgers to have a good week. Wisconsin proved last week they can compete with the Big Ten’s best — now it is all about consistency.

Following this week, UW-Madison travels to Piscataway to take on Rutgers before returning to Madison for a non-conference game against Southern Illinois.