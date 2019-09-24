Forward Madison FC could not have finished their regular-season home schedule in a better way.

Facing the top team in USL League One, the Flamingos were more determined than ever to clench on to the last playoff position with a 1–0 win over USL League One regular-season champion North Texas SC on Sunday afternoon at Breese Stevens Field.

Even the September rain could not stop fans from showing support for their beloved teams. With an announced crowd of 4,315, FMFC officially finished its inaugural year with an average home attendance of 4,292 — by far the highest in the league.

After some back-and-forth play in the first half, Forward took the lead in the 24th minute when North Texas midfielder Imanol Almaguer deflected an own goal deflected into the net off Forward captain Connor Tobin’s pass at the near post. Flamingos goalie Brian Sylvestre had two key saves which helped FMFC retain the lead until the half-time whistle blew.

The second half was more of a stalemate. Both teams saw opportunities to advance but failed to translate them into goals. In the third minute of stoppage time, the visiting team broke into celebration as North Texas midfielder Arturo Rodriguez delivered the ball into the net, but after a short discussion with his assistant, referee Adam Kilpatrick ruled it off for offside.

Now it was time for the Flock to celebrate.

The Flamingos again proved in their home finale, with the support of their loyal fans, there was nothing to be afraid of.

With the critical win Sunday, FMFC took a huge step toward playoffs. With only two away games left in the regular season, FMFC still stands an outside chance to claim third place in the league if results fall favorably over the final two weeks.

The Flamingos’ next match is against FC Tucson on Friday, Sept. 27. The two teams last met Aug. 3, when FMFC claimed a 1–0 victory.