After a tough end to the 2022 season, Forward Madison was obliged to make a change. The Flamingos will display a significantly new look heading into the 2023 campaign. Twenty-one players from last season’s 25-man squad have departed, 14 of which have found new clubs, while the seven others are currently free agents.

Only four players are returning for the 2023 season, and there are no longer any players left from the 2020 squad. With the multitude of players departing in the offseason, Forward Madison brought in 16 new signings to Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison opened their USL1 season against Union Omaha at Caniglia Field March 26, drawing 1-1.

Forward Madison FC: Madison’s soccer club loses tough game to MLS teamDespite a strong showing early in the U.S. Open Cup, Forward Madison FC was unable to pull off the upset Read…

This match gave the fans a solid glimpse at how head coach Matt Glaeser’s starting XI is going to look for the season. There were three selections in the starting XI that remained from last season – Mitch Osmond as the primary center-half with Derek Gebhard and Nazeem Bartman alongside each other in the midfield. The other eight positions were filled by new faces.

The Flamingos needed to make up for the loss of goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena who returned to his parent club, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, after the end of the season. Not to mention, the team also lost their three other goalkeepers — Phil Breno, Taylor Bailey and Parker Smith.

Along with a backup signing of Martin Sanchez, FMFC set their sights on goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann. Schipmann, born in Germany but representing the Philippines internationally, was signed in March from Thai League 1, Ratchaburi FC, where he never made an appearance. Prior to making his Flamingos debut, Schipmann played every ounce of his professional soccer in Germany. He was given the start in the opener against Omaha, and it is clear he will remain as the starter between the sticks for forthcoming matches.

The loss of their goalkeepers wasn’t the only problem Forward Madison faced. FMFC lost its entire arsenal of attacking players in the offseason.

In fact, the three highest scoring players on the team last season — Matheus Cassini, Jeremiah Streng and Mikey Maldonado — all left the club after the season. This season, Glaeser will be taking a slightly different approach when it comes to his formation.

Rather than playing in a 3-4-3 formation (three forwards) as they did last season, FMFC will instead use a 3-5-2 formation (two forwards) to add more depth in the midfield and two strikers up front. Last season, the group utilized one striker and two wingers in their formation.

Softball: Badgers dominate weekend series, outscore BoilermakersThe University of Wisconsin softball team continued to show major improvement in its third weekend of Big Ten play against Read…

Fresno native Christian Chaney and north Londoner Jayden Onen will assume the roles of the new two-striker system. Chaney, a goal machine in USL1 last season for Central Valley Fuego, led his team with 10 scores — good enough for ninth in USL1. He scored the equalizing goal in his debut against Union Omaha in March.

Playing next to him on the left is the Englishman abroad, Onen. He was signed from Sheffield Wednesday, a team whose promotion to the EFL Championship looks imminent this season. Onen played in England before coming to Madison, including a stint for English second tier side, Reading.

Onen spent his youth career bouncing around from Arsenal to Crystal Palace to Brighton and finally Brentford. After four youth teams and four professional teams, Onen has found his way to the United States for the first time.

The two compelling strikers appear positioned to propel Forward Madison into the playoff stratosphere once more.

Forward Madison’s new look in 2023 is one that is bound to excite. Regardless, questions surface about whether or not the Flamingos are back where they began in 2018 and if they can compete for a spot in the USL1 playoffs.