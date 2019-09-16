Forward Madison FC (10-9-6) won in a major game over the weekend as they held onto their playoff position with just three games remaining. The Flamingos beat the Richmond Kickers (8-12-4) on the road, their second win against the Kickers in less than a month.

Forward Madison had “well over 50 fans” according to the team’s official website as some of the Flock traveled across the country on a mini-bus. With the strength of their traveling section behind them, the Flamingos turned in their fourth clean sheet in six matches.

The scoring opened quickly, with striker Danny Tenorio scoring a goal in the sixth minute to give the Flamingos a 1–0 lead early. Tenorio was able to split Richmond’s defenders before finding space in the box, scoring off a pass from midfielder Josiel Núñez.

Despite having two other opportunities late in the first half, the Flamingos were limited to just one goal and took their 1–0 lead into halftime.

After the half, the Flamingos noticeably focused their efforts on defense as they tried to hold onto their lead and add to the win column. They were able to do just that, winning by a final of 1–0 and keeping them in playoff position.

The Flamingos have gotten hot at the right time, moving from out of contention to right in the thick of the race with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

Other games around League One managed to go Madison’s way, as the team now sits alone in fourth place with a three-point lead over both Tormenta FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. All three teams have three games remaining, meaning FMFC will just need to perform as well as the other two teams in order to hold their spot.

If Madison is able to make the playoffs, it will be for good reason as they play both of the top two teams in the league in their final three games.

Forward Madison will return home Tuesday for a special exhibition game against the Milwaukee Torrent at Breese Stevens Field, followed by the continuation of their USL league play Sunday against North Texas, the top team in the league.