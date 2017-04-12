University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior guard Jordan Hill has decided he will not be returning to Madison for his final year of eligibility, per UW Athletics.

This Wednesday, men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard announced the redshirt junior has been granted a release to explore transfer options following his expected graduation later this May.

Jordan Hill has decided to leave the program and has been granted his release to explore transfer options.https://t.co/FJvWXazZgN — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 12, 2017

“We want to thank Jordan for his dedication to our program and congratulate him on getting his degree,” Gard said to uwathletics.com. “We wish him well and will do whatever we can to help him both on and off the court moving forward.”

Hill appeared in 76 games throughout his career with the Badgers, including 35 appearances in the 2016-17 season.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to spend four years studying and playing at Wisconsin,” Hill said to uwathletics.com. “In May, I will be graduating with an incredible degree from a world class institution.”

Spanning all three seasons, Hill averaged 11.1 minutes per game along with 1.9 points per game.

“Making the decision to leave the program was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in life, but I had to make the best decision for myself,” Hill said.