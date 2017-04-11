The 2016-17 year of University of Wisconsin sports is only weeks away from a close, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t events left to watch. From offseason tournaments to spring games, Badger athletes are still out and active, looking to snag a few more wins before “Jump Around” plays in Camp Randall Stadium for one final time on graduation day.

These are The Badger Herald’s top five remaining home sporting events to watch before the end of the semester.

Football: Montee Ball set to finish degree at Wisconsin, turn over a new leafFormer University of Wisconsin football player Montee Ball is finally looking to a new life beyond football. The three-year Badger running Read…

1. Football Spring Game

When: Friday, April 21 — 6:30 p.m.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

Coverage: Big Ten Network

What to watch for: Try and look for who will start or compete for time in the secondary after the team lost Leo Musso and Sojourn Shelton to graduation. Also, keep an eye on Alex Hornibrook throwing the ball deep down field and see if freshman wide receiver Danny Davis is on the receiving end of any of those passes.

2. Softball Double Header with Minnesota

When: Wednesday, April 19 — 3 and 5 p.m.

Where: Goodman Diamond

Coverage: Both on Big Ten Network

What to watch for: See if Wisconsin can bounce back into the NCAA top 25 rankings after a tough few weeks. The Badgers have had a tough schedule but have yet to face a top ten team like the No. 6 Gophers. Watch for UW at home against the No. 1 team in the Big Ten and its biggest rival.

3. Women’s Tennis with Purdue

When: Sunday, April 16 — 11 a.m.

Where: Nielson Tennis Stadium

Coverage: N/A

What to watch for: The battle of the last two teams in the Big Ten will be a good one to watch as the Badgers and Boilermakers are hoping to avoid the hot seat coming down the final stretch. Nielson should be rocking in the second-to-last home match of the year.

Cross: Why Badgers acquiring, starting Malik Zaire might not be best thing for programThis offseason for Wisconsin football started the same way it did a year ago, a new unproven defensive coordinator at Read…

4. Men’s Tennis With Indiana

When: Friday, April 21 — 1 p.m.

Where: Nielson Tennis Stadium

Coverage: N/A

What to watch for: Watch to see if Wisconsin can keep pace with Ohio State and Michigan at the top of the Big Ten with another tough matchup against Indiana. The matchup will be one of the final home matches for the Badgers and their experienced roster will hope to make some final lasting memories.

5. The Badger Herald Softball Game with The Daily Cardinal

When: Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m.

Where: Vilas Park

What to watch for: Revenge is key for both teams as The Herald looks to bounce back from the annual football game and The Cardinal hopes to return softball glory back to Vilas. The matchup will feature the final games for several Herald legends, headlined by Chris Bumbaca. Watch for The Herald to win by 90.