Scores of women, men and children gathered to “pink out” the Capitol in support of Planned Parenthood Wednesday before and during Gov. Scott Walker’s budget address where he announced his biennial budget proposal.

Haley Winckler/The Badger Herald

Supporters handed out and displayed signs that read “Don’t Take Away Our Care” and “I Stand With Planned Parenthood,” while some displayed signs in support of the contrary.

Some state representatives also made appearances to show solidarity.

Although Walker spoke at 4 pm, pink “pussy hats” and poster boards still lingered inside the rotunda well into the afternoon.

