Evers must do more to protect UW System

We live in a so-called “woke era.” Current culture — especially on university campuses — is centered around promoting equitable communities and institutions. Oftentimes, this good intention is twisted by Republicans into a plot by the left to impose Democratic values on the right. This happens in the highest levels of government and the lowest. Now, it is happening right at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Republicans in the legislature voted to reduce the UW System budget by $32 million, which is approximately how much would be spent on diversity officers between 2023 and 2025, according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. According to AP News, the bill stipulates that the $32 million can be used by the University of Wisconsin System if it’s used to reinforce Wisconsin’s workforce. Wisconsin Republicans have created a vendetta against the UW System based upon their desire to see more workforce development initiatives instead of a focus on diversity and inclusion.

The problem is, though, that Republicans don’t even know what a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program is. From their point of view, a DEI program is just an excuse to push a liberal agenda. Factually, however, aside from creating a safe community for people of color and varying genders and sexual orientations, DEI at UW supports veterans and first-generation students. They support women in STEM and people who identify in every place across the political spectrum. If providing resources to promote safety and equality is a form of “new religion” as Vos said, this religion is worthy of faith.

This battle doesn’t just affect the financial state of the UW System. Slashes in funding mean universities need to find places where they can save money. Oftentimes, they find these places in people. For example, lack of funds forced the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to furlough faculty and freeze new hires.

Lack of funding greatly impacts the ability of a university to provide a quality education and could result in tuition hikes or UW System campus closures according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

How can a quality higher education be provided if there are no professors to administer it? How can students justify paying money to go to a school that can’t afford to give them a space to live and learn?

But, Gov. Tony Evers took a stark stance against the Republicans and demolished their budget in order to preserve a semblance of both equity and equality. He laid out how the misconceptions behind what and who DEI programs actually benefit are both “irrational” and “ridiculous.” Naturally, this angered Republicans.

To put it simply, Republicans are throwing a $32 million temper tantrum, withholding money from the UW System until they get what they want — elimination of so-called “wokeness.”

Evers partially vetoed Republicans’ efforts to eliminate 188 DEI positions across UW campuses. However, Republicans were successful in slashing $32 million from the UW System budget. Though the DEI positions are preserved in the near future, the millions of dollars lost in this battle will only strain the UW System’s budget further. Clearly, Evers’ job is not done.

A part of the bill he failed to veto was the $32 million cut to the UW System. Now, this leaves the responsibility to UW officials. What should university officials do? Should they back down to the Wisconsin GOP in order to get their money, or should they remain steadfast in their value of improving the “human condition” for all?

A compromise must be made. There certainly is a way for UW and the Wisconsin GOP to find a happy medium. Whether it is splitting the funds with half of the money going to DEI funding and the other half going to workforce initiatives or hiking tuition prices, there is only so much UW System officials can realistically do if they want to preserve their values.

This is where Evers can continue his streak of progressive decision-making. Despite previously saying he would veto any bill that included a $32 million budget cut, he ended up letting it through. This made his DEI protection veto moot. Now he needs to use his power to protect the integrity of the UW System. He needs to take a stand against Wisconsin Republicans and make active decisions to support the universities. After all, it is his alma mater.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a freshman studying journalism and political science.