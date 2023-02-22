Thousands of University of Wisconsin students gathered on Lake Mendota last Saturday, Feb. 18, to participate in Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s spring philanthropy event, Lily’s Classic. The event raises money and awareness for Lily’s Fund, an organization supporting epilepsy research on campus.

But warmer Wisconsin winters have Madison residents walking on thin ice.

During the event, the temperature outside reached nearly 40 degrees — a concerning and unusual occurrence that had students wading in inches of water. Lake Mendota’s ice is deteriorating, and the culprit is warmer weather. In fact, Madison has seen days reaching temperatures 17 degrees above the average temperature during February, according to the National Weather Service.

Democrats’ new primary schedule better serves racially diverse electorateFeb. 4, Democrats voted to upend decades of tradition in reconfiguring their primary schedule — bumping Iowa out of the Read…

The unusually warm winter temperatures in Madison might seem pleasant compared to a subzero snowstorm, but this is a side effect of a serious problem — climate change. Warming weather leads to unstable ice conditions, which already caused at least one woman to fall through the ice this year, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. This poses a safety hazard for UW students and Madison residents who host and celebrate annual events on the frozen lake.

A study conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows Wisconsin has warmed 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and will continue to warm an additional 2 to 8 degrees by 2050. This not only affects Lake Mendota freezing but has devastating effects on agriculture, wildlife and forestry in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s progressive tax must remain amid calls to transition to flat tax rateWisconsin residents are facing a potential tax cut based on recent proposals in the state legislature. While there is a Read…

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts, warmer winters and increased rainfall burden Wisconsin’s agriculture business. This is because waterlogged soils are becoming more common. Wet conditions have not only set back planting in the spring and harvesting in the fall, but have also tainted water quality due to increased nutrient runoff and soil erosion. Warming winters have also created new conditions for pests and diseases, harming Wisconsin’s forests by endangering species of plants and animals.

Unpredictable weather and unstable ice conditions may leave residents in the Madison community wondering what can be done.

New Wisconsin bill to protect dignity of strip search victimsWisconsin lawmakers introduced a new bill expanding the definition of an illegal strip search during search investigations. The bill comes Read…

Individuals can take various steps to combat warming weather. Dane County Climate Action suggests reducing energy consumption, using renewable energy sources, reducing water usage, using public transportation or carpooling, eating a plant-based diet, reducing waste and supporting sustainable products and companies.

On a governmental level, the residents of Wisconsin can make a difference by voting for state candidates that will make an effort to combat climate change. In the meantime, the Wisconsin population must encourage elected state and federal officials to enact stronger environmental legislation.

A single individual cannot reverse the damaging effects of climate change. It takes collective action to keep the earth a healthy place — and to ensure future generations of Madison residents can enjoy the frozen lakes.

Abbey Handel ([email protected]) is a freshman studying journalism and political science.