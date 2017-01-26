On Nov. 8, 2016, we made history — the United States of America became The States of America.

This once powerful, undivided country no longer stood as a united front. More than ever, Americans needed to merge as one in this time of crisis and despair.

After the election, we needed to respond together, to ensure our future is in good hands.

In hope our sons and daughters still have the opportunity to receive further education. In dire hope the social movements of our time will give the respective rights to all citizens under all circumstances.

Despite each differing opinion on newly elected President Donald Trump, we had a choice on how to respond. With fear and sadness, or even with bitter uncertainty, we had the freedom to respond appropriately.

But in the months prior and since election day, America no longer is united. Many no longer waved red, white and blue with pride.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro lectures to turbulent crowd on safe spaces, freedom of speechConservative public speaker Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief for DailyWire.com and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, spoke at the University of …

Voting is no longer an exercised right of democracy, but is now a barricade between the American people, a demolishing divide that struck deep into the hearts of many.

Despite what circle you darkened on your ballot — or if you even voted at all — it is time to move past the hatred, fear and hostility.

Your neighbor is not the one to blame. Your parents are not the ones to despise and ignore. Your loved ones are not worth losing over this political indecency.

Please don’t diminish the Women’s MarchProtests are a fundamental right in America. We, according to the First Amendment, have a right to peaceful assembly — …

America is the land of the free — free citizens entitled to differing opinions.

We must appreciate the freedoms we hold — when women and men in numerous countries suffer daily from entitled dictatorships. We must move forward together, understanding and appreciating our differences.

In photos: Women’s March brings colorful protest for justice to Madison streetsThe Women’s March on Madison, which occurred alongside a nationwide movement, created not only a united front against the perpetuation …

Millennials, in particular, have additional freedom to how we respond to this dark cloud hovering over our country. We are the generation of the most powerful social medium: social media.

Some argue the virtual world is a drug because of the countless hours we invest in it. Simon Sinek, in “Millennials in the Workplace,” exposes social media for the truth — a filtered reality to create an ideal world.

In this regard, Sinek is quite accurate. We create countless accounts, only displaying what we want our audience to see. We upload the most attractive picture out of hundreds of options and we give society another false standard to live up to.

It is these inauthentic profiles we can use to our advantage in the verbal civil war our country continues to endure. What could America look like? We are far from united, but nobody said we couldn’t filter our country into something we want it to be.

Protests will not solve the political uproar.

Marching and cheering down the streets of Madison can only go so far.

Students protest Trump’s presidency, proposed policiesMore than a thousand University of Wisconsin students and Wisconsin residents gathered at the Capitol Thursday evening to protest sexual …

These social movements need to be heard across America, so America can be united once again. Our voices are not loud enough to reach across the vast plains and over the tallest mountains of our country. But our online world is loud enough, it is fast enough and it is more than powerful enough.

The violence must stop. The hate crimes must be put to an end. We must make an effort to be the leaders of our future country.

The illusion of harmony is better than none at all.

Stephanie Fabry ([email protected] ) is a sophomore majoring in journalism.