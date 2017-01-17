This year, The Badger Herald will make a return to its roots.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, returning to our roots doesn’t mean we’ll be printing five days a week again. And it definitely doesn’t mean we won’t be perusing new ventures in the form of partnerships or technology.

Returning to our roots simply means we will place an increased emphasis on doing what journalists do best: seeking the truth.

For journalists, 2016 presented many challenges.

From covering a presidential election unlike any other, to defending our work and integrity amid a flood of “fake news,” we faced our fair share of uphill battles.

This semester, it is one of my goals as the editorial leader of this organization to push the Herald staff to think critically, dig past the surface of stories and hold people accountable — whether that’s student government leaders, university administration or elected officials.

Now, more than ever, the university community needs an independent voice to unapologetically speak the truth. Having remained fully independent since our inception in 1969, it should come as no surprise that we at the Herald are ready and willing to rise to the occasion.

We will continue to produce journalism that has integrity and that resonates with our readers (so don’t worry, Craps on Campus isn’t going anywhere).

I’m not typically a emotional person, but being a graduating senior, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic about my time spent at the Herald. Though this will be my last semester here, you can rest assured that I won’t be slowing down now. The Herald will continue to provide daily coverage online, long-form stories in print and more multimedia projects.

A superb managing team will ensure we keep our standards and ambitions high. I’m happy to once again be joined this semester by Nina Kravinsky as managing editor. Additionally, I’m excited to welcome Emily Neinfeldt to the management team, whose wide range of experiences and unique perspectives will bring a lot to the table.

Working at the Herald has allowed me to make waves in a sea of 40,000 people. We invite any and all to join us as we dive into the new semester. If you’re looking to write, take photos, make videos or graphics or even code, stop by our new members meetings every Thursday in February. You can also contact me at [email protected].