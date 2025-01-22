Gov. Evers State of the State tackles funding for education, violence prevention

Gov. Tony Evers delivered his State of the State in the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 22, detailing plans and policies for the upcoming year.

To begin the address, Evers recapped the progress Wisconsin has already made toward a better future through improvements in the economy and new, fair legislative maps. The new maps were signed by Evers in February 2024, helping flip seats from red to blue and allowing the potential for a Democratic majority in 2026, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

Several times throughout the address, Evers emphasized his care for Wisconsinites.

Advertisements

“I am always willing to work with anyone who is willing to do the right thing for the people of Wisconsin, that has not changed, but I will not compromise on our Wisconsin values.”

Evers declared 2025 the “Year of the Kid,” pointing to historic investments being made in K-12 education, claiming the “future is too important for petty politics” and calling on bipartisan work to implement the improvements.

Policies centering around the “Year of the Kid” include cutting childcare costs, addressing lead exposure in Wisconsin communities and improving mental-health services and education. Evers also announced a new initiative named “Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids,” to end school meal debt and ensure children have access to breakfast and lunch, with no stigma and no cost.

Evers also spoke about the newly established Office of Violence Prevention, connecting the government, school districts, nonprofits and others to fight crime and violence across the state, with sustainable, ongoing funding included in the upcoming budget to make it a statewide effort.

Evers then addressed that gun safety had to be a part of the solution for violence prevention, citing the recent shooting at Abundant Life Christian School and the upward trend of gun deaths in Wisconsin.

“We are not in Madison to quibble about the semantics of the last shooting, we are here to do everything we can to prevent the next one,” Evers said.

Other policies mentioned to address the issue included closing loopholes through background checks no matter what firearm was being purchased or where it was purchased, a “red flag law” to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers and a program called SAFE, which would allow individuals to register themselves to temporarily and voluntarily be precluded from purchasing a firearm.

Through outlining gun safety policies, Evers also highlighted mental health resources — such as the crisis hotline 9-8-8 — and urged the legislature to reinstate a 48-hour waiting period for purchasing a firearm.

Bipartisan work was a recurring theme in the address, with Evers calling on the Republican members several times to work with their colleagues to pass various legislation.

“Let’s do better for Wisconsin than doing nothing,” Evers said.

Evers also highlighted his work to protect reproductive healthcare for the women of Wisconsin, ensuring they could make decisions about healthcare without the interference of politics. Evers’ speech also affirmed his support for LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites, saying he would veto any bill that would make Wisconsin less safe, inclusive or welcoming, promising to use every power he had available to protect them.

Evers will release the full Executive Budget proposal following his 2025-27 Biennial Budget Message to the Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18.