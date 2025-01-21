Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Dane County celebrates MLK’s legacy

‘‘Human-Americans’ possess the same desire: to be free to pursue the vision and dreams in their hearts,’ keynote speaker says
by Zindzi Frederick
January 21, 2025
Zindzi Frederick
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway presents Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian award to Sheray Wallace. January 20, 2025.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County hosted the 40th Annual Madison and Dane County Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance on Monday.

Under the direction of Tamera Stanley, The Martin Luther King Jr. Choir, filled the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol with “Freedom Songs.”

The singing was followed by a 6 p.m. program held at the Overture Center Capitol Theater. 

Advertisements

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard presented the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian awards to community leaders Charles Tubbs, Sr. and Sheray Wallace

Keynote speaker Bishop Vashti McKenzie currently serves as the President/General Secretary of the National Council of Churches, providing leadership to 37 denominations representing 100,000 churches, according to the printed biography. 

Bishop McKenzie delivered a sermon-like speech entitled “Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy through Nonviolence.”

The Bishop drew parallels between the struggles faced by African Americans and the Greek myth of Tantalus, a character condemned to eternal thirst and hunger. 

“We live in a land of plenty, but for far too many people, it is just beyond their reach,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie highlighted the systemic barriers that limit access to healthcare, nutrition, housing and quality education for many in the Black community.

Despite these challenges, McKenzie found hope in the power of faith in God and the belief that we are all “Human-Americans.”

Quoting King, McKenzie emphasized the importance of recognizing the inherent dignity of all people and the interconnectedness of society, likening it to a thread in a piece of clothing. 

“We are all interconnected threads in a garment,” McKenzie said. “When one thread begins to unravel, it endangers the entire piece because no thread exists in isolation.”

McKenzie highlighted the principles of nonviolence championed by King and Henry David Thoreau by emphasizing that nonviolence is not a passive approach, but rather one takes strength and emotional and spiritual maturity. 

The Bishop also differentiated between the “heart” and “soul” of America, with the soul representing the connection to a higher authority that calls for justice and the defense of the oppressed. 

The heart, she said, is the day-to-day acts of kindness, using the community support for the California wildfires as an example.

In closing, the speaker called for a commitment to the American ideal of liberty and justice for all, recognizing the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality. 

“The truth cannot destroy us,” McKenzie said, quoting the 1619 Project.

Towards the end of the program, Rabbi Renée Bauer and Sadat Abiri, wearing a keffiyeh, stood together to deliver a litany, an unspoken gesture of solidarity between the Jewish and Palestinian communities.

The audience was brought to its feet several times throughout the speech and after musical selections. 

Notable musical selections included the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a duet of “Precious Lord Take My Hand,” and “We Shall Overcome” sung by the entire theater hand-in-hand. 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Governor Tony Evers addresses the crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris' Campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
Evers signs executive order establishing Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention
Engineering hall construction. October 21, 2025.
Following delays, Wisconsin State Building Commission gives final approval for new UW engineering building
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes addresses the nation following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. December 16, 2024.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes named next Seattle police chief
Memorial Union. April 18, 2024.
Armed robbery reported in Memorial Union
Attendee signs the memorial for victims of the Abundant Life Christian School shooting. December 17, 2024.
Madison community, politicians honor victims of school shooting at vigil Tuesday night
Donate to The Badger Herald