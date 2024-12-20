Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes named next Seattle police chief

Announcement comes as Barnes handles response to Abundant Life Christian School tragedy
by Ava McNarney
December 20, 2024
Bennett Waara
Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes addresses the nation following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. December 16, 2024.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has been selected as Seattle’s next police chief, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Friday afternoon. Barnes has led the Madison Police Department since 2021.

Barnes’ Seattle job has been in the process for weeks, MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

Barnes is focusing on supporting the families and first responders impacted by the Abundant Life Christian School shooting Monday and will not be providing further comment on the Seattle position for now, Fryer added.

“Earlier this week, under tragic circumstances, the nation received its introduction to Chief Shon Barnes,” Harrell said in a statement. “We all saw firsthand what our team has known since we began this recruitment process – that Chief Barnes possesses the impressive leadership capabilities, compassionate approach, and dedication to effective police work needed to continue moving our Police Department forward.”

Former Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz was formally demoted from his position in May 2024 and fired for lying about having a relationship with a subordinate, according to the Seattle Times. Sue Rahr was appointed interim chief, and the search for a new leader began the same month.

The Madison Police and Fire Commission is responsible for hiring Barnes’ replacement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. An interim chief will likely be appointed in the recruiting process, and the commission will outline its recruiting plan in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the City of Madison, I want to offer my deepest appreciation to Chief Barnes.” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “We wish you the best of luck in the Emerald City, and you will always be welcome in Madison.”

