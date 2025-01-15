Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Evers signs executive order establishing Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention

Gov. Evers to direct $10 million to begin office, promises most comprehensive gun safety reform efforts in 2025-27 Executive Budget proposal
by Ava McNarney
January 15, 2025
Bennett Waara
Governor Tony Evers addresses the crowd at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order establishing the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The order came approximately a month after the Abundant Life Christian School shooting where three were killed, including a student, a teacher and the perpetrator.

There were 503 mass shootings in the United States in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive. GVA defines a “mass shooting” as an incident where a minimum of four victims are injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Advertisements

The Office of Violence Prevention will be responsible for connecting state and local government agencies, supporting and providing technical assistance to local violence prevention efforts, promoting community violence intervention efforts, developing public education campaigns and administering award grants to support violence reduction initiatives, according to the order.

Evers announced he is directing $10 million toward the office so it can begin its work without waiting for the conclusion of the biennial budget process. This funding will ensure the office becomes permanent in state government. He also said his 2025-27 Executive Budget will provide his most robust and comprehensive gun safety reform efforts yet, according to a press release.

“I have said from the beginning that I would never accept gun violence as a foregone reality or stop working to change it,” Evers said at a press conference Tuesday. “Violence, including gun violence, is a statewide problem, with statewide consequences for people and families across our state.”

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) criticized the order in a pre-session press conference. He called for a need in police and public safety and services funding and questioned the potential efficiency of the new office.

“It takes a bureaucrat to think another government agency is actually going to be effective,” Vos said.

Vos claimed the Assembly would not approve state funding for the office.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Engineering hall construction. October 21, 2025.
Following delays, Wisconsin State Building Commission gives final approval for new UW engineering building
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes addresses the nation following a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. December 16, 2024.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes named next Seattle police chief
Memorial Union. April 18, 2024.
Armed robbery reported in Memorial Union
Attendee signs the memorial for victims of the Abundant Life Christian School shooting. December 17, 2024.
Madison community, politicians honor victims of school shooting at vigil Tuesday night
Bascom Hill. October 10, 2024.
Proposed copyright policy change sparks concerns among Universities of Wisconsin faculty
More in State of Wisconsin
A common birth control prescription. December 7, 2024.
Wisconsin women take proactive steps amid fears of abortion restrictions
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin honor Women of Color, LGBTQ+ advocates in education
The Education Building. November 24, 2024.
Multicultural Student Achievement Network reflects on legacy of advocacy, looks to future
Ben Wikler speaks at a Harris-Walz rally. October 22, 2024.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler announces campaign to lead national party
Eric Hovde listens to a speaker at University of Wisconsin College Republicans event. October 29, 2024.
Voting rights advocates urge Eric Hovde to retract vote-counting claims
Dane County Courthouse. September 9, 2022.
Dane County judge strikes down Act 10, permitting collective bargaining for public-sector employees
Donate to The Badger Herald