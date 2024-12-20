Armed robbery reported in Memorial Union

An armed robbery was reported to have occurred inside Memorial Union on Dec. 18 at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to a UW-Madison Crime Warning sent out Friday afternoon per the Clery Act.

The suspect displayed a knife to the victim when the victim tried to retrieve their backpack during the robbery, and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to the crime warning. Neither was affiliated with the University of Wisconsin.

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating this case. The crime warning urged anyone with information to contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

The report offered the following crime prevention suggestions:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Walk in a group using a well-lit route, if possible.

Call 911 if you observe something that you feel is dangerous.

If you feel you may be unsafe walking at night, walk with a group or call for a ride and wait somewhere you feel safe.

If you’re ever confronted by an individual demanding your property, give up your property without resistance.