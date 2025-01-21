15 essential UW terms every Badger should know

Whether you’re a new student navigating campus for the first time or a returning Badger looking to brush up on the lingo, we’ve compiled a list of key terms that will help you feel right at home:

The Terrace: Short for "The Memorial Union Terrace," this is a popular spot outside Memorial Union with its iconic colorful chairs where students hang out and study with a beautiful view of Lake Mendota. The Nick: Short for the "Nicholas Recreation Center," this is a popular state-of-the-art fitness center and recreational facility for students. Fifth Quarter: The Fifth Quarter is a widely known post-game celebration at Camp Randall Stadium where the marching band plays a special set of songs. Langdon: Short for "Langdon Street," this street is known for being home to the majority of fraternities and sororities on campus. The KK: Short for the "Kollege Klub," this is a bar (21+) on the corner of Langdon and Lake St. popular among students and alumni. Lakeshore: Lakeshore refers to the west side of campus by Lake Mendota that's home to many freshmen dorms and the newly built Bakke Recreational Center. Flakes: Short for "Four Lakes," this is a dining hall at the dejope residence hall typically eaten at by lakeshore students. Mom's: Short for "Mom's Bar," this is a small karaoke bar (21+) in Madison popular among students. J-school: Short for the "Journalism School," this is one of the oldest and most respected journalism programs in the nation. Badger Bus: The Badger Bus is a bus service frequently used by students to travel between Madison and Milwaukee or Chicago. Spring Roll Truck: The Spring Roll Truck, officially known as "Fresh Cool Drinks," is one of the most popular food trucks on campus known for its gigantic $5 spring rolls. This truck can be found during the week on Library Mall and at the Farmer's Market on Saturdays. The Cages: The Cages are small, private study spaces, known for taking the appearance of a cage, in the lower levels of Memorial Library available for student reservation. They're especially popular during exam seasons. Fish Bowl: A Fishbowl is a colorful, alcoholic drink that comes in a clear, glass fishbowl commonly ordered at Wando's Bar and Grill by those 21 and older. Mem Lib: Short for "Memorial Library," this is the largest library on campus where students go to use its resources, study spaces and quiet reading rooms. Days: Short for "Mondays," this is a popular student bar (21+) on campus located on State St.