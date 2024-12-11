How to curate your winter wardrobe

“Slow“ and “sustainable” seem to be the words on the lips of every fashion company. The truth is many consumers want to feel good about themselves when they purchase things. Slow and sustainable is sexy. But the most sustainable and slow fashion is actually just re-wearing and re-styling things you already have in your closet. After researching what’s trending on major fashion websites like Shopbop and Princess Polly, I perfected a formula for creating cute winter outfits with things you already have.

Color coding

I used to hate the idea of dressing ‘basic’, but as the seasons change, I realize how necessary it is to have neutrals in your closet. When you’re curating winter outfits, the main colors people seem to be wearing are brown, black, white, light blue, muted pink and purple, animal print, burgundy and splashes of red. But, if you know the different colors that compliment your skin tone and features, feel free to customize this to your liking.

Advertisements

Once you know the colors that you want to wear for the winter, it makes it easy to go through every item in your college wardrobe and decide if it’s going to be one of your winter staples. A good way to decide this — after the color analysis — is to ask yourself if you can imagine making more than two different outfits with a specific clothing item. Finally, once you have all your staples in a pile, organize them so they’re close to each other in your closet (or however you fit your clothes into your dorm and apartment) so that you can make outfits using these staples.

I did this a month or so ago and it felt like I just got a whole new wardrobe.

Layering

Layering stresses me out a lot. But, it’s what will take your outfit from a five to a 10 every time.

Playing with denim is one of the easiest ways to start layering. A basic denim vest is a good place to start. But if you’re more advanced, here are some style icons that bring denim layering to a whole new level for inspiration.

Coats layered with more coats, sweaters or other outerwear is a guaranteed way to get compliments and stares on your way to class. Trench and other long coats look good with any outfit, but it looks especially nice when your coat either is in contrast with your outfit or matches it perfectly.

Scarves are another easy way to practice layering. Chunky, colorful, striped scarves are definitely in style right now, but basic ones are also timeless. Wear your scarf however you like and use it to match your outfit or add a pop of color. Here are some examples of scarves that people are loving.

Send warm-weather items home or elsewhere

Now that we’ve covered how to create winter outfits with pieces you already have, it might be time to clear out some closet space. If you can, I highly recommend sending your summer clothes home (trust me, you won’t need them here until late May) and donating or selling any items you truly don’t think you will wear.

If something has been hanging in my closet all semester long and I don’t see myself wearing it, it’s probably time to sell or donate. If you aren’t sure, I like to put my questionable clothing pieces in boxes and look at them in a few months. If I still don’t like it, then I’ll sell or donate. Who knows, you might rediscover or repurpose a top you used to never wear.

If you do buy, buy basics more often than statements

If you’re a fan of Emma Chamberlain, you might have seen her viral new video on cleaning out 90% of her closet to create a capsule wardrobe. Though this seems extreme to some, there is something to be learned from this video — buy clothing that you will actually wear!

If you do want to buy more clothes, I recommend buying basics. This will help you to re-wear pieces instead of buying more in the future and wondering why nothing in your closet seems appealing. If you want to buy basics, this doesn’t limit you to white and black, this means colors that look good on you and appear neutral with your skin tone and features. Take this color analysis quiz to find out your best colors. It’s not always right, but it’s a good place to start if you’re unsure.

Once you have your colors, buy clothes that you can wear in many different ways. An example of closet basics includes tank tops, long-sleeved shirts, collared shirts, denim jeans, leggings, etcetera. I also find it easier to shop in person because you can see exactly how an item will fit you.

I hope you use some of this advice in creating winter outfits. It’s truly fun to play around with different clothing styles using the items you already have, it’s like playing dress up! Stay warm and stay tuned for more fashion guides.