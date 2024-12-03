What to put on your holiday wishlist

I could say I wish for all non-material things for gifts this holiday season, but that would just be a lie (oops). So, let’s cut to the chase and talk about some gifts you will want to see Santa bringing down your chimney this winter, organized by price!

Clothing and fashion

To some, fashion may seem silly. But to us fashion-lovers, we know it isn’t just clothing, it’s how we express ourselves.

If you’re looking to invest in a warm winter coat, consider Aritzia’s classic “Super Puff” or a The North Face puffer? These companies both have their bestsellers. Check out The North Face’s Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, or the Women’s Nuptse Short Jacket for a cropped jacket. For a cheaper option, opt for this Faux Leather Puffer Jacket from Levi’s.

These may keep you warm all winter, but for adventure seekers, Patagonia’s colorful Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for your next hike. Patagonia also has an option to shop used pullovers on their website, so you can collect all the colors your heart desires while saving money. Pair these with an Owala water bottle and you’re all set for your next travel destination. If you plan on studying abroad, I suggest a crossbody bag to keep your belongings safe while you adjust to your new surroundings. This crossbody on Amazon would be stylish and affordable.

A big trend I’m loving that will continue into 2025 is funky, unique jewelry — my favorite being glass jewelry. On the pricier side, we have Struggle Glass, a company that sells everything from glass chains to rings. Take their Happy Rainbow Ring (don’t worry, there’s cheaper stuff on their website too), which has a tiny rainbow band made out of glass and an opal in the middle. Then, we have Ostrich Moon, a brand created by a lover of antiques who makes one-of-a-kind jewelry with vintage glass beads she’s collected. If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs and those signs would be wearing a bunch of layered Ostrich Moon necklaces, like this Moon Spirit necklace.

For cheaper options, there are tons of individual sellers on Etsy with more than reasonable prices. SapphirelyStudio on Etsy sells lots of feminine and fun glass rings within the $20-30 range. SarahDingwallGlass on Etsy sells well-priced and oddly-formed glass rings that you just can’t look away from.

Finally, some everyday basics is something you can never go wrong with. If you want cheaper clothing that is still quality, consider buying some going out tops and basic tees from Princess Polly.

Electronics and gadgets

I know a lot of us are in the grasp of Apple’s greedy hands, and guess what, they’ve given us another chance to spend money! From Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, at certain stores, when you buy Apple products, you can get up to a $200 gift card from Apple.

But if you’re looking for steals and deals, I recommend buying Apple products from third-party stores like Best Buy. They already offer deals on iPhones. If you want something big like an Xbox, I would suggest doing the same.

I’m a little lost on why everyone stopped buying Beats headphones. The sound quality is great and the prices are better than other headphones on the market. The classic Beats Studio headphones from Walmart are a third of the price of the Apple AirPods Max.

For cheaper necessities, sometimes you have to just resort to Amazon. I suggest getting screen protectors for your phones (so you won’t have to spend your holidays buying a new one), and blue light glasses to protect your eyes from all the studying and scrolling you’ll be doing.

Finally, you may want to also look into subscriptions from platforms you can benefit from, like Chegg. Chegg for students includes perks to Max with ads subscription, 5% back on Doordash, unlimited likes on Tinder and more. I love this for us. I’m not sure if unlimited likes are gonna help you if your Tinder consists of a grainy fishing photo and a photo of you and your ex — but it’s a start!

Books and hobbies

The older I get, the more I realize how great it is to receive a book as a gift. It might collect dust for months until I actually pick it up, but it’s always a thoughtful present.

One of my favorite books that I’ve been reading and rereading for almost a year now is Katy Hessel’s “The Story of Art Without Men.” I love how she goes into the inner lives of women and non gender-conforming artists, talking about their passions and what it would be like to be an artist in their time. Find it on Amazon.

My sister is a major bookworm, and she suggested these books — “My Brilliant Friend” (series) by Elena Ferrante, “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney, “The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston and any Emily Henry book. She also wrote a children’s book about the path to acceptance and success for a child with learning disabilities. Although it’s mainly for children, this would be a great book for your living room table, and there’s something to be learned from it for all ages. Buy it on Amazon!

If books aren’t your style, one gift you can’t go wrong with is a Jellycat plush. These stuffed animals are the cutest companions, and they even have holiday themed ones on their website. My favorite is Snowman Timmy Turtle. He looks so angry, but why do I want to hug him?

For you artsy people, consider purchasing a new camera lens like a fisheye. One of my friends did this lately and the photos turned out really interesting! There’s one on Amazon from JINTU that suits some Canon cameras. My other sister, who is an artist, suggested the classic Prismacolor colored pencils or a HIMI Gouache paint set. To avoid shipping fees, I bet you can find these products or similar ones at the arts and crafts store in Madison.

Beauty and self-care

Self-care is all the buzz, but do we even understand what it means? Self-care can range from getting eight hours of sleep each night to a deep tissue massage, but here are some ways you can treat yourself that might make you feel and look good.

I’m all about makeup that accentuates your natural features. That’s why I’ve been dying to try Miracle Balm by Jones Road Beauty, which promises to serve as a versatile “miracle” product for a wide range of skin tones. I’m also a fan of Kosas makeup products for this same reason. They don’t dry your face out, and their Golden Glow DreamBeam SPF 40 is my go-to product for when I don’t want to wear makeup but still want to have glowy, tanned skin. For a cheaper dupe, e.l.f. has some tinted sunscreens that leave you feeling just as glowy.

Yoga, pilates and any type of physical activity is another great form of self-care. The best way to do this would be going to the free recreation facilities, or an accessible gym, and working out there. But if you need more structure, consider signing up for classes at Dragonfly Hot Yoga or purchasing a semester-long Group Fitness pass from the Bakke and Nicholas Recreation Center. The class pass option will be cheaper, and you get more of your moneys’ worth because these classes include all different types of fitness for only $20 a semester. But, the quality of the Dragonfly Hot Yoga classes might be better.

For skincare products, I recommend searching for your favorite brands on stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdales, because the sales are usually bigger than they are on the company’s website. For example, my mom and I have used the Clinique moisturizing lotion for as long as I can remember and it’s on sale right now on Bloomingdales’ website.

Happy shopping! I hope this helped you find something to wish for this holiday season.