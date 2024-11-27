UW needs to invest in students’ mental health

The 2023-2024 Healthy Minds Study — a national survey of college students — found that 48% of all surveyed college students experienced depression or an anxiety disorder. Mental health is clearly an ongoing struggle for college students, and, acknowledging this, Carroll University in Waukesha started a new mental health program titled the Wellness Advocate Initiative.

According to Carroll University, the program has unique features, intending to create an in-between option for students who don’t quite require clinical therapy but would benefit from peer support. The program attempts to alleviate target issues such as homesickness, anxiety and self-doubt — all struggles commonly faced by college students.

Clinical associate professor of behavioral health psychology at Carroll, Jessica Lahner, said this program was developed after the university noticed a spike in mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WPR. According to Lahner, the program is meant specifically for students who were in middle or high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main focus of the Wellness Advocate initiative is providing students with a peer support system, according to WPR. Two graduate students spearhead the program, with one focusing on providing counseling in residence halls while the other works with student-athletes.

Co-founder of Carrol’s Wellness Advocate initiative Jake Eisch said that graduate students were once in the same shoes as their undergraduate counterparts, making them a unique source of support for their younger peers, according to WPR. Graduate students understand the precarious balance undergraduates face between school, social life, personal connections and finances, according to Eisch.

The initiative is significant because it incorporates peer support, giving students a way to share their struggles. Mental health struggles can often feel isolating, but a space for students to share their stress and connect with others may help ease the loneliness.

Additionally, a unique program pioneered by graduate students may remove the stigma that exists around traditional counselor and therapy sessions.

The university has also relieved the financial burden on students by covering all the costs associated with the program, according to Carroll University. This includes clinician’s insurance, making it free and accessible for all students to use. Moreover, the accessibility issues posed by the shortage of clinicians in Wisconsin can also be bypassed via this program.

Students can reach out directly to the program or be referred, creating numerous scenarios for students to gain access to the Wellness Advocate Initiative, according to Carroll University.

The program is simple and effective, having a high success rate of appointments with 16 students within the first two weeks of the school year. The program identifies a dire need within the student body, bridging a gap for students who require additional support but don’t feel their issues are large enough to prompt traditional therapy.

UW-Madison would greatly benefit from a program similar to Carroll’s Wellness Advocate initiative. 43% of UW students were positive for significant symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the university’s 2022 Healthy Minds survey.

UW has over 8,000 students in its latest freshmen class, creating a massive campus community. As a result, attending to individual student needs can be a significant challenge. For instance, the hardships faced by out-of-state students might look different than those faced by students from rural Wisconsin.

While the university does already offer mental health resources, such as group counseling and individual counseling, these services might not be affordable, students may be unaware of them and therapy is not a universal solution for all students.

“I had never heard of UW-Madison having mental health resources,” sophomore at UW Jaclyn Marx said. “And even so, I do not feel like I would benefit from therapy. Someone empathetic and relatable to speak to about anxiety is enough.”

A program that creates a peer support network between undergraduate and graduate students would benefit students like Marx. Who can better understand the psyche of a college student than a recent college graduate who was in the same position just a few years ago?

Peer counseling gives students the opportunity to help and connect with fellow Badgers, but also contribute to a strong network within UW large campus community. It is special to facilitate relationships between students who may never meet otherwise.

More specifically, many UW students face unique types of stress and anxiety. Difficult course loads, homesickness, social issues and seasonal depression are only a few examples. More recently, events such as the encampment demonstration of the spring 2024 semester are additional sources of stress.

These stressful events especially point to a need for a peer support network within the UW campus. Students require an outlet to feel heard, calm their minds and allow them to focus on schoolwork.

Just as important as implementation is promotion. UW students will only know about such a program and utilize its services if they are aware of it. The community must make promoting mental health programs — both new and old — a priority. Only then can the university encourage students that their mental health takes precedence.

Carroll University in Waukesha has innovated a program that will greatly benefit students if implemented at UW. With its intention of aiding students and making mental health a priority, this is something that is needed on campus and must be implemented. Students can eliminate the stigma of therapy and put themselves first, allowing for success during their time on campus.

Jemma Lipman ([email protected]) is a sophomore studying journalism.