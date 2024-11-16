Dane County must prioritize funding for housing crisis over law enforcement

Dane County is currently struggling to take a side in a debate about whether to allocate funds to public safety efforts or affordable housing projects, according to The Cap Times.

Both issues are very important topics, but there is only enough money for one. A recent budget proposal would direct funds to housing and translation services that assist non-English speaking people trying to get housing. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett recently voiced his objections to the budget proposal because it would come at the cost of funding for two currently unfilled deputy positions, according to The Cap Times. Instead, the housing and translation services would get the money set aside for the deputy positions.

The affordable housing crisis in Dane County is a wide-reaching and emergent situation. Families and students are struggling to meet the ever-rising rent prices and are waiting too long for housing assistance, according to past reporting. Additionally, unhousedness is a persistent issue that affects public health and quality of life for many people. On a single night in January 2023, 624 people experiencing homelessness were identified in Dane County, according to the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County.

Advertisements

The lack of affordable housing contributes to economic instability and social inequality across Dane County. If funds were allocated to improving housing justice, financial insecurity amongst families would be alleviated, according to The Cap Times.

Advocates for the fund reallocation see housing as a way to stabilize the community because keeping people housed and financially secure reduces the social issues that necessitate law enforcement intervention, according to The Cap Times.

Law enforcement agencies argue that even if a position is currently unfilled, it represents essential staffing support. Having the ability to fill the positions can be helpful in the future because maintaining a full staff can reduce officer burnout and promote a strong presence in high-need areas, according to The Cap Times.

Critics of the proposal believe that within the budget, there is an opportunity to consolidate administrative expenses or programs that are overfunded, according to The Cap Times. Dane County could free up funds and reallocate them from such overfunded programs to both law enforcement and housing. This would ease the current strain on the budget without causing public safety issues.

Proponents of the fund redirection see it as an administrative prioritization of community health and equitability. As housing gets even more backlogged, the funding for deputy roles could be issued to support housing projects and community programs. For example, the money could be allocated to translation services. For non-English speaking residents, translation services would improve access and resources for community members who find it difficult to navigate the housing process, according to The Cap Times.

Law enforcement promotes a sense of public safety in areas that are in high need. People who live in stable homes are less likely to have contact with law enforcement officials for issues related to economic instability, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine. While law enforcement and affordable housing are two separate sectors of the community, they depend on each other.

Housing stability reduces the need for public safety support. Not just in Dane County, either. Nationwide, cities have found that a larger investment in housing, community services and other programs reduces the need for police intervention, according to the Center for American Progress. While law enforcement is coined as public safety, housing investments should be considered as a form of long-term public safety.

Cutting money from alternative sources, however, does not directly address the emergency housing crisis and isn’t enough to make a dent in how many funds are still needed to fix the issue. The budget proposal addresses housing insecurity and suggests that alternative funding isn’t enough. The county as a whole cannot wait for other options for such an urgent situation.

Community opinion is synonymous with the overall national opinion because public safety needs to be redefined to prioritize social support and housing-related initiatives. Housing is a top priority that is the root of social issues. The need for emergent law enforcement assistance will thereby decrease because of the stability housing brings and both issues will be somewhat resolved.

Ultimately, the budget reflects the desire to move forward as a community and address the issues that really affect residents as a whole. Are allocation of funds, is an investment in the core needs of the Dane County community. Secure housing creates stable environments and shows that Dane County wants to invest in long-term safety and well-being.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.