The bipartisan burden: Post-election headlines create public stress and anxiety

Imagine you’re scrolling, or more likely “doom-scrolling,” through your preferred media site and your stomach starts to sink and your heart beats faster. You’re scared, nervous or worried — some combination of any feeling under the umbrella of anxiety.

This political anxiety is not a unique experience — 80% of the country is suffering, according to NBC News. Experts dub this phenomenon, which stems from dramatic news headlines and pessimistic reports from the media, “headline stress,” according to a study by the National Library of Medicine.

During the 2024 election cycle, the 24/7 news channels have been joined by political ads, automated texts and junk mail from various candidates. There is a constant, unavoidable stream of political information flowing into the American psyche and dragging citizens’ views on a wide range of matters in all directions. It is impossible to spend even a moment without a nagging political thought.

This is taking its toll on the day-to-day mental health of Americans. 80% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats and 73% of independents said that the future of the nation is a major stress-inducing factor in their lives, according to NBC News. The barrage of political information is simultaneously putting Americans on edge and ushering in an era of heightened polarization.

Headline stress is a complex and truly bipartisan issue. It can even seem like the only thing that one side of the political aisle has in common with the other is fear for our nation.

So, how did we get to this point?

“The use of instant‐messaging technology and mobile phones makes the news spread faster and exacerbates the anxiety and panic of public,” according to a study by the National Library of Medicine.

In 2016, only 52% of adults reported experiencing significant stress caused by the presidential election, according to the American Psychological Association. A 30% increase over only eight years seems unthinkable, but due to a somewhat perfect storm of factors, it is, in fact, very possible.

One factor worth looking at is the shift of the Overton Window, which suggests that there is a spectrum of political ideas that range from non-extreme to extreme in the eyes of the people. This framework to measure the extremity of political ideas that the general public is willing to accept is shifting to the extreme in recent years, according to The New Statesman.

Headlines like “Americans Just Voted to Burn It All to the Ground” or “Kamala Harris has never been challenged one time by the state-run media mob” are commonplace in our country and we’ve become numb to them. Though clearly, our minds and bodies have not.

Extreme headlines that use loaded words are known to evoke a strong emotional response in readers, according to a study in the Suranaree Journal of Social Science. They make situations feel more drastic than they might be. Everything — the election, the state of our nation, the future of this country — seems too monumental to handle and we end up feeling powerless.

It’s important to recognize that these headlines and articles often do not communicate facts. Trump will not destroy democracy and he will not “burn it all down,” according to The Fair Observer. The country has checks and balances that are meant to deter tyranny, and experts believe that they will be effective.

Exploring the facets that contribute to headline stress and understanding the situation is helpful, but, unfortunately, that will not fix or get rid of the issue — there is no clear path to a solution.

The headlines are everywhere — on your social media platforms, in your emails, in texts, on posters as you walk. You can’t escape. You find yourself in a position where you can run, but you can’t hide. It only makes sense, then, that the effects of these headlines would be detrimental to mental health.

If you stand on the left, as many in Madison do, it does not look like your headline stress will be subsiding anytime soon. Media coverage of the impending Trump presidency could incite even more feelings of anxiety.

It won’t be easy to get through the coming years, but this country will make it and so will you.

For the time being, the only solution is to manage stress on an individual level. Seek out the truth and fact-check what you read. We have entered an epoch where the norm is extreme, so don’t be surprised when you find yourself feeling like everything is a major life-altering issue.

Take a step back. Give yourself a chance to catch your breath.

There are resources for handling the feelings that arise from headline stress. When you feel overwhelmed by the news, take a break from your phone, take a few minutes and then reflect on what you saw and dig deep into the issue. Have conversations with friends and family about your thoughts — they don’t need to stay inside. If you would like to talk to someone else about these issues, you can utilize the mental health services at University Health Services.

Of course, don’t tune out of politics — civic disengagement is harmful to the entire nation. But, put yourself first. If we as a country would like to resolve political issues, we must be able to approach them with a clear mind.

Give yourself the power to make change. That might mean giving yourself the occasional break from politics — but don’t let the extremists of the media push you away from civic engagement, either. Use your voice. It matters.

Erin McDonagh is a freshman ([email protected]).

Resources regarding mental health:

UHS 24/7 Crisis Support: Dial 608-265-5600 (option 9)

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Dane County Crisis Line: Dial 608-280-2600

Crisis Text line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 https://www.centerforsuicideawareness.org/

LGBTQ young people may call 866-488-7386, text START to 678-678, or chat at TheTrevorProject.org to speak with a trained counselor for any issue

Download the Healthy Minds Program App, an easy-to-use guide to well-being