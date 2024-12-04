Your guide to Madison’s best secret santa gifts

December is a time when it can be difficult to think or do anything other than school. Exams, papers and projects all catch up to us and consume our lives. Though it is a stressful time, the holidays, winter break and a sea of relaxation are just over the horizon. Finals will be over before you know it, right?

If you’re looking to take a momentary breather from school, consider organizing a Secret Santa gift exchange with friends! Though, after seeing our curated gift guide, you won’t need any persuasion. This gift guide is guaranteed to bring joy for under $30 from local Madison businesses.

Body care gift sets

I am a gullible consumer for any beauty, skincare or body care-related product and I am a firm believer in “looking good is feeling good.” Body care has no limits in age or gender and I think anyone would be overjoyed to receive one of these gift sets from The Soap Opera on State Street!

Stationery

If you have not developed an obsession with pens and stationery in your years in school, I don’t think you can call yourself a dedicated student. Colorful pens and luscious, thick paper would make a fantastic, universal gift. Here are some stationery-adjacent ideas to purchase from Anthology in downtown Madison!

Slightly over budget, a curated assortment of Anthology goodies would make an ultimate surprise gift!

Assorted pens/pen packs

A fresh planner/journal for the new year

Gift a copy of your favorite, or any book from Paul’s Bookstore, before their closing

Anthology Gift Card

If you find yourself in a pinch and don’t know what to get — you cannot go wrong with gifting free money!

Miscellaneous items

A smorgasbord collection of crowd-pleasing gifts:

This may be a little bit of a splurge, but this Buddha Board is so cute and perfect for any creatives or aspiring creatives in your life!

A plushie, but UW-themed! This plushie is adorable and quite honestly the perfect gift for any UW student. According to an email from The Wisconsin Union, Maple Fields is currently sold out, but preorders open December 9! It may take too long to ship, however, with your pre-order, a printable “Maple’s on the Way” message will be included, so you can still participate in your Secret Santa exchange!

Does this need any explanation?

This curation was intended for a Secret Santa gift exchange, but I hope you are inspired by some of these items to give intentionally to friends or family!