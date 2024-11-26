Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Paul’s Book Store to close in early 2025

Founded by Paul Askins in 1954, bookstore closes after 70 years of service
by Anna Kristoff
November 26, 2024
Ava McNarney
Inside of Paul’s Bookstore on State Street. November 26, 2024.

After a 70-year run, Paul’s Book Store announced in a Tuesday Instagram post that it will close in early 2025. The bookstore is located at 670 State St. and has been well known for its vintage and cozy feel since its opening in 1954. 

Paul’s Book Store was founded by Paul Askins, and the business was given to his wife and University of Wisconsin alum Caryl Askins in 1975 after his death, according to On Wisconsin Magazine. 

“It’s been an adventure and a labor of love, and now it’s time to say goodbye,” the bookstore said in its Instagram post. “Stop in, find a good book, say hello and goodbye, and keep on reading!”

