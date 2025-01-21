Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

UW students start spring semester in the negatives 

UW students face frigid temperatures on first day of spring classes
by Shannon Hare
January 21, 2025
Jacob Duran
Students walk down State Street. December 2024.

Students at the University of Wisconsin faced cold temperatures while attending the first day of spring semester classes, according to WMTV-15 news.

The cold weather saw students bundling up, with temperatures reaching as low as -14 degrees Fahrenheit.

University officials, such as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs and Institutional Communications John Lucas, emphasized their commitment to balancing safety with the continuity of education during colder days.

Advertisements

The university closely monitors weather conditions to keep campus buildings accessible and advises students, faculty and staff to take appropriate safety measures when traveling, according to Lucas.

“Knowing the value of each day of instruction, the university always makes a priority to maintain normal operations whenever possible,” Lucas said.

UW advises students and employees who feel they cannot safely travel to campus to contact their instructors or supervisors to make alternate arrangements or take leave, according to the Inclement Weather Policy.

For UW student Dora Chang, a California native, the day was a harsh reminder of Wisconsin’s notoriously brutal winters.

“Being from California, I have been used to much warmer winters, but I have also learned to layer my clothes and adjust to the temperature accordingly,” Chang said. “I don’t think I will ever fully adjust, though.”

The Inclement Weather Policy also addresses challenges faculty and staff may face, including navigating icy parking lots and congested traffic.

The policy highlights the importance of planning ahead to ensure safety during severe weather conditions by checking the forecast regularly, allowing extra travel time and keeping emergency kits in vehicles.

“The university monitors and evaluates weather conditions carefully,” Lucas said.

Lucas also encouraged the campus community to stay informed by reading UW’s Inclement Weather Policy.

He recommends reaching out to Associate Dean of Students and Director Kathy Kruse or the Office of Student Assistance and Support for additional guidance.

With temperatures expected to remain low for the rest of the week, Lucas advises students to take precautions.

Lucas urges students to dress warmly, allow extra time for commutes and communicate with instructors about any weather-related or transportation challenges.

 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW–Madison Campus
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
Memorial Union. April 18, 2024.
Armed robbery reported in Memorial Union
Badger Herald archival photo of a UW student studying. February 26, 2022.
Recognizing, managing seasonal affective disorder for college students
Badger Herald archival photo of a UW-Madison Police Department car.
All individuals arrested at Board of Regents meeting protest to receive citations
Milk Cartons for Sale, December 5, 2024.
UW Agribusiness capstone course bridges classroom learning with workforce development
Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
UW Center for Campus History podcast explores campus police history
Donate to The Badger Herald