UW students start spring semester in the negatives 

Students at the University of Wisconsin faced cold temperatures while attending the first day of spring semester classes, according to WMTV-15 news.

The cold weather saw students bundling up, with temperatures reaching as low as -14 degrees Fahrenheit.

University officials, such as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs and Institutional Communications John Lucas, emphasized their commitment to balancing safety with the continuity of education during colder days.

The university closely monitors weather conditions to keep campus buildings accessible and advises students, faculty and staff to take appropriate safety measures when traveling, according to Lucas.

“Knowing the value of each day of instruction, the university always makes a priority to maintain normal operations whenever possible,” Lucas said.

UW advises students and employees who feel they cannot safely travel to campus to contact their instructors or supervisors to make alternate arrangements or take leave, according to the Inclement Weather Policy.

For UW student Dora Chang, a California native, the day was a harsh reminder of Wisconsin’s notoriously brutal winters.

“Being from California, I have been used to much warmer winters, but I have also learned to layer my clothes and adjust to the temperature accordingly,” Chang said. “I don’t think I will ever fully adjust, though.”

The Inclement Weather Policy also addresses challenges faculty and staff may face, including navigating icy parking lots and congested traffic.

The policy highlights the importance of planning ahead to ensure safety during severe weather conditions by checking the forecast regularly, allowing extra travel time and keeping emergency kits in vehicles.

“The university monitors and evaluates weather conditions carefully,” Lucas said.

Lucas also encouraged the campus community to stay informed by reading UW’s Inclement Weather Policy.

He recommends reaching out to Associate Dean of Students and Director Kathy Kruse or the Office of Student Assistance and Support for additional guidance.

With temperatures expected to remain low for the rest of the week, Lucas advises students to take precautions.

Lucas urges students to dress warmly, allow extra time for commutes and communicate with instructors about any weather-related or transportation challenges.