Recognizing, managing seasonal affective disorder for college students

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of suicide and/or self-harm. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. View options for mental health services on campus through University Health Services.

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression triggered by a recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4-5 months out of the year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The NIMH estimates that millions of Americans experience symptoms of SAD, but many do not know they have the disorder.

Symptoms of depression can include feelings of sadness or hopelessness, anger, loss of interest in activities, sleep disturbances and tiredness, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to Mayo Clinic. For SAD specifically, additional symptoms can include oversleeping, overeating and social withdrawal, according to the NIMH.

SAD can significantly impact college students and interfere with their ability to attend classes, complete assignments, regulate their sleep schedules and maintain social connections, according to an email from the University of Wisconsin University Health Services Interim Director of Mental Health Services Ellen Marks.

“During the colder months, UHS typically sees an increase in mental health concerns due to seasonal stressors, academic pressures, and the shorter days that can worsen conditions like SAD,” Marks said in the email.

Psychologist emeritus and former UHS Mind-Body Wellness Coordinator Robert McGrath said finals are likely the most stressful period of the school year.

Losing sunlight from daylight savings, which takes place close to finals season, can also heighten the effects of SAD, McGrath said.

“The days are short and at the same time it’s during final season, then you add on the pressure of academic success, and if you’re a little low on energy — well, it’s just a double punch, right?” McGrath said.

UW Center for Healthy Minds scientist Cortland Dahl led the creation of the Healthy Minds Program App, an app that leads users through a series of mindfulness and meditation practices, according to Healthy Minds Innovations.

In a 2022 Healthy Minds survey, 43% of students screened positive for significant symptoms of anxiety, depression or both.

“It’s really an epidemic — a mental health and emotional health epidemic — that we are in the middle of,” Dahl said.

Studies show mental health has been steadily deteriorating for many years, an issue that has been exacerbated by the increased use of smartphones and social media, Dahl said.

Factors that support mental and emotional health include real-life social connections, sleep habits and time to decompress without distractions — all things that are undermined by the culture of digital devices and social media, Dahl said.

McGrath is involved in the positive psychology movement, which he describes as focusing on making people happier by increasing positive experiences, rather than only focusing on treating mental health problems as they arise.

Healthy relationships and altruism are two of the most important factors for happiness, McGrath said. He mentioned the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which found that happiness in relationships has a powerful influence on health and well-being. McGrath recommends studying in groups during finals season, to avoid feelings of loneliness and overwhelm.

McGrath also encourages students to take study breaks by moving around and getting outside. Sitting for up to 45 minutes is okay, but sitting for over an hour is not good for the body or the brain, McGrath said.

Nature-deficit disorder is a likely contributor to SAD for many people, McGrath said. NDD refers to the idea that because humans are spending less time outdoors than in the past , McGrath said. For exampe, the increased use of technology and social media is commonly thought to decrease time spent outside and increase mental and physical issues, according to HealthPartners.

McGrath said that in cold places like Wisconsin, where people are already less motivated to go outside, SAD can further reduce that motivation, depriving them of the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors.

Times of stress are the most important times for practicing mindfulness and meditation, especially when someone feels overwhelmed and like they have a lack of time, both McGrath and Dahl said. Dahl said it might seem ironic to make time in a busy day to essentially do nothing or meditate but said meditations’ benefits are invaluable for physical, mental and emotional health.

“One of the challenges for students is saying ‘I don’t have time right for meditation,’ and there’s a good meditation guideline that if you don’t have time for 15 minutes of meditation, you need to do 30,” McGrath said.

Dahl acknowledged that self-help can seem overwhelming and recommended starting with simple practices like a mindful body scan to bring awareness to any stress or tension in the body.

Dahl also recommends working to cultivate the ability to recognize one’s own mental and emotional state, which he said can be done anytime and anywhere.

“You don’t even have to stop what you’re doing, but intentionally bring awareness to your own mental and emotional state,” Dahl said. “‘What thoughts are moving through my mind right now? What’s going on in my body?’”

Dahl and McGrath emphasized the benefits of gratitude and thankfulness for mental health. McGrath described practicing gratitude as an antidepressant, and recommended a gratitude journal as a way to improve mood and energy, which in turn can positively affect academic performance.

Dahl referenced research showing that, especially in the world of education, reframing learning as part of something to be grateful for and something that can contribute to the greater good, can be incredibly powerful for well being and mental health.

“That little shift to it [reframing] just takes out the kind of mental tightness and all the expectations and pressure we put upon ourselves, and science shows that can be really powerful in supporting our mental health and our performance,” Dahl said.

Students don’t need another item on their to-do list, but mindfulness can easily be incorporated into every activity they’re already doing, Dahl said. Dah’s journey with meditation and mindfulness began when he was a college student and needed a way to manage his stress, and after he started practicing meditation regularly, it changed his life, he said.

The brain and nervous system are built for learning and transformation, and intentionally using that biological capacity to support the flourishing of one’s mind and body is incredibly powerful, Dahl said.

“We’re kind of built for this [evolving to flourish],” Dahl said. “We just need to use it with some intention.”

For students experiencing SAD, UHS recommends individual therapy through UHS or Uwill and light therapy using Happy Lights available at Madison public libraries. McGrath also recommended light boxes for helping to treat SAD.

Resources regarding mental health:

UHS 24/7 Crisis Support: Dial 608-265-5600 (option 9)

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Dane County Crisis Line: Dial 608-280-2600

Crisis Text line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 https://www.centerforsuicideawareness.org/

LGBTQ young people may call 866-488-7386, text START to 678-678, or chat at TheTrevorProject.org to speak with a trained counselor for any issue

Download the Healthy Minds Program App, an easy-to-use guide to well-being