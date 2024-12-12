Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Madison Alder Charles Myadze arrested Thursday, faces tentative domestic abuse charges

Myadze’s arrest follows vote by Madison City Council members Tuesday night to censure alder due to misconduct
by Margaret Shreiner
December 12, 2024
Marissa Haegele
Badger Herald archival photo of a police car.

District 18 Alder Charles Myadze was arrested Thursday following multiple accusations of domestic abuse. Myadze’s arrest followed the passing of a resolution by Madison City Council members Tuesday to censure the alder.

The City of Madison previously published an official investigation report detailing sexual harassment and domestic abuse accusations from at least three women, including District 2 Alder Juliana Bennett.

Bennett released a statement Nov. 14 discussing her encounters with Myadze, including sexually inappropriate comments. After continuing to face harassment from Myadze, Bennett filed an official complaint with the City of Madison, according to the statement.

City of Madison investigators, however, did not sustain the accusations against Myadze for violating APM 3-5 policy prohibiting sexual harassment or actions that create a hostile work environment or state and federal laws.

Following this decision, Madison City Council Members introduced a resolution in November to censure Myadze, which would symbolize a majority disapproval of Myadze’s conduct.

Myadze has faced similar allegations of sexual harassment and domestic violence from former domestic partners and his son, which contributed to Bennett’s decision to file her complaint with the City of Madison.

As of now, Myadze’s charges are tentative pending his court hearing tomorrow.

Donate to The Badger Herald