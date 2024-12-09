What’s next for the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin?

Abortion access and reproductive rights have been highly debated since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly two years ago. This decision has led to significant shifts in healthcare accessibility across states. In Wisconsin, access to abortion has fluctuated, from disappearing entirely to returning under strict limitations.

Currently, Wisconsin bans abortion at and after 20 weeks, requiring patients to make two separate trips-one for in-person counseling and another at least 24 hours later for the procedure, according to ABC News.

“For purposes of this prohibition, an unborn child is considered capable of experiencing pain if the probable age of the unborn child is 20 or more weeks post-fertilization,” according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council.

While this restricts access to reproductive healthcare, abortion remains an option in the state — a stark contrast to states like Texas.

As of 2024, Texas enforces one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, prohibiting nearly all abortions even without exceptions for rape or incest. Physicians performing abortions in Texas face severe penalties, including $100,000 fines or first-degree felony charges, which can lead to life imprisonment, according to Guttmacher.

This law has had devastating consequences. For instance, deaths due to birth defects in Texas increased by 23%, with infant deaths rising to nearly 13% compared to a 1.8% increase nationally.

For nearly 50 years since it was originally instated in 1973, Roe v. Wade protected abortion rights. Why, after decades, was it overturned in 2021, and what role does this decision play in the history of abortion in Wisconsin?

Public perceptions of abortion have always shaped healthcare policies and access. Donald Trump and other far-right politicians largely championed the overturning of Roe v. Wade. For instance, Trump often goes as far as falsely claiming Kamala Harris supports “post-birth abortions,” according to NPR. The former president ultimately nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh who tilted the Supreme Court in favor of the Republican Party in hopes that he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to FindLaw.

Though one might believe that public perceptions of abortion shape abortion policies, the Pew Research Center found that Americans’ views about abortion have not changed since before Roe v. Wade was overturned. In fact, nearly 60% of the American public disagrees with the Court’s decision.

This decision has further deepened existing inequalities in abortion access. Specifically, the removal of federal protection for reproductive rights disproportionately impacts Black, Latino, Indigenous and low-income communities, according to ABC News. These groups already face systemic healthcare disparities, including higher health risks, less insurance coverage and worse maternal health outcomes. The increased restrictions have further exacerbated these inequities.

While the re-election of Trump and the conservative majority in the Senate, House and Supreme Court does not paint a bright future for pro-choice individuals and advocates of reproductive rights, change is still possible at the state level.

Wisconsin Senator, and recent elect Tammy Baldwin, has fought for freedom of choice. She prides herself on being a “staunch advocate for people with uteruses’ freedoms” and even wrote the Women’s Health Protection Act to guarantee equal access to abortion everywhere in the United States, according to her campaign. State legislators have the power to enact certain policies that provide more access and care for abortions. As such, state-level and local elections may gain unprecedented importance.

Advocacy groups must continue to fight for reproductive rights, as well. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, for example, is exploring ways to expand access to abortion services within the confines of state laws. The organization remains committed to the belief that individuals have the right to make decisions about their own bodies, lives and futures, according to the website.

Through its “Bans Off Our Bodies” campaign, Planned Parenthood hosts rallies, organizes donation drives and provides volunteer opportunities to support people with uteruses and marginalized communities affected by these restrictions. Michelle Velasquez, the organization’s chief strategy officer, has outlined plans to restore, protect and expand reproductive rights in Wisconsin.

These include repealing restrictive laws through the legislature or challenging them in court. A successful lawsuit could pave the way for broader access by enabling telemedicine services, removing mandatory waiting periods and allowing advanced nurse practitioners to administer medication abortions.

Telemedicine, or telehealth, is a key component of Planned Parenthood’s strategy to expand reproductive healthcare. This approach enables patients to receive medical care remotely through electronic technologies, making healthcare more accessible, especially for underserved and rural communities. Telemedicine is particularly effective in states with stringent abortion restrictions.

A study published in Nature Medicine found that 99.8% of patients who received abortion pills via telemedicine experienced no serious adverse events. By eliminating systemic and political barriers to healthcare, telemedicine has the potential to be a great equalizer in reproductive health access.

The issue of abortion access goes far beyond political debates or news headlines because it has profound implications for real people. People with uteruses and girls across the country face life-threatening consequences, including dangerous pregnancies that result in fatalities for both infants and mothers.

Many are forced to travel long distances across state lines for basic medical care. People of color with uteruses or low-income people with uteruses bear the brunt of these restrictions due to systemic healthcare inequities.

Federal and state policymakers need to expand access to abortions through various policies that they are responsible for passing. It is their job to instill the right to an abortion in the state constitution, which is one of the strongest actions to establish long-term protections for abortion rights and access. For now, it is pivotal for states to strengthen protections to shield people from legal risk, particularly those historically targeted or marginalized by the legal system.

This situation highlights a broader issue of suppressed individual freedoms in the United States and raises the question: Is this the beginning of a larger, dangerous political trend?

Lily Morningstar is a senior majoring in journalism ([email protected]).