UW removes chief diversity officer

Dr. LaVar Charleston removed from role for ‘concern about financial operations, fiscal judgments in division,’ will return to backup position as professor
by Ava McNarney
January 22, 2025
Kennedy Slater
Bascom Hall. October 3, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin has announced the removal of Dr. LaVar Charleston from his role as chief diversity officer and leader of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement, according to a statement from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell, Jr.

The change comes after an ongoing internal review of DDEEA’s finances, which has revealed areas of concern regarding financial operations and judgments within the department, according to the statement. The unit’s leadership was notified Jan. 7 that DDEEA’s fiscal authority would be moving to the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

Having led the department for the past three years, Charleston will return to his backup appointment and previous role as a clinical professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

Students should not see an impact on DDEEA programs as a result of the change, the statement said. Isbell will serve as acting director of the department until an interim director is selected. Current staff will report to Isbell on a temporary basis and day-to-day operations will be supervised by a four-person leadership team, according to Madison 365.

“The university remains steadfastly committed to ensuring all students and employees are offered the opportunity to thrive and find a sense of belonging on campus,” Mnookin wrote in the statement.

