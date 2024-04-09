Dane County Farmers’ Market set to return Saturday morning

The Dane County Farmers’ Market will begin April 13 and run every Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. until Nov. 9, according to the DCFM website. Located on Capitol Square, the market aims to not only promote the sense of community for Madison citizens but also to strengthen the relationship between consumers and sellers.

Agricultural products spanning fresh greens, fruits, cheeses, meats and more will be available — all of which will be locally grown in Wisconsin, according to Market Assistant for the Dane County Farmers’ Market Hannah Menzel. Additionally, the presence of this market allows for students and community members alike to take advantage of the various fresh produce for one’s health, according to Associate Professor for University of Wisconsin’s Department of Food Science Bradley Bolling.

The market originally began in 1972 with the goal of uniting the various rural and urban cultures that spread across Madison, according to Menzel. Since its start, the market has grown substantially and now includes about 220 members, including sixteen new members this season. While sales for each vendor are not tracked — so empirically evidence for economic growth is hard to determine — the market creates a positive impact on the local economy, according to Menzel.

“Our feedback that we get from members is that they love coming to the market and that’s an essential part of the Madison community,” Menzel said. “They love interacting with the wide variety of people that attend the market every weekend. I would also say that we are so fortunate to have so many incredible local farmers, bakers and cheese makers that make our market so unique.”

Additionally, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables — which can be found at the market — allows for an individual to benefit from the various nutrients, according to Bolling. For instance, if a person only ate onions they may miss out on certain components that are present in other vegetables, Bolling said. But, there is currently little research which concludes that having a greater variety of produce in one’s diet has a significant improvement in terms of health benefits.

Further, having access to fruits and vegetables provides essential nutrients and non-nutrient components — referred to as bioactives — which are important for preventing chronic diseases and for maintaining one’s health, according to Dolling. Another advantage to farmers’ markets relates to the freshness of the produce. Food sold in grocery stores often are past their peak nutritional value point whereas produce at markets are fresh. While some fruits gain nutritional value as they age, in general freshness may increase the nutritional content in one’s diet, according to Dolling.

“We’re not eating enough fruits and vegetables in our diet, and having that connection with the food we know is important,” Dolling said. “So the chance that you’re going to prepare a meal that has a better overall nutritional profile is probably going to be higher, and the time spent cooking and enjoying the food is important for mental health as well.”

If students wish to become involved in DCFM, they may apply to become a volunteer where they will play a crucial role by assisting management at their information booth, according to Menzel.

Traffic surrounding the market and street access will be regulated due to construction. Refer to the website for information pertaining to driving directions.