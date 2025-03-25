Brent Plisch named UWPD chief: Focused on campus safety, community engagement

Brent Plisch has served as interim chief of the UW-Madison Police Department since February 2024, and was officially appointed as the department’s chief of police, effective March 16.

With nearly two decades of service at UWPD under his belt, Plisch has held several key positions at the agency, including field trainer, K-9 handler and assistant chief for administration and support, according to the UWPD website.

His promotion comes at a time of heightened discussions around campus safety and police-community relations. Plisch said he plans to approach these challenges with a focus on relationship-building and accountability.

One of Plisch’s top priorities as the new chief is strengthening relationships between UWPD and the university community, he said.

“Public safety is often seen as solely the responsibility of the department, but it is also a community responsibility,” Plisch said. “We need the community to provide expectations and engage with us so we can understand their priorities.”

Plisch also emphasized that a key component of his leadership will be actively engaging with student organizations, faculty and staff — particularly those hesitant to interact with the police.

Plisch said his goal is to foster a culture of mutual trust and respect, ensuring that all members of the campus community feel heard and valued.

In addition to the community, Plisch said he is dedicated to the well-being of UWPD officers. Plisch said he has outlined plans to ensure that officers have the resources necessary for personal and professional growth, addressing the physical and mental challenges of police work.

“Our employees need to be well cared for,” Plisch said. “That includes not just physical wellness but also mental health and financial stability. A well-supported team is essential for providing the best service to our community.”

Plisch said he is also launching initiatives to enhance overall campus safety, including more regular and structured meetings with student representatives, faculty members and other stakeholders. Plisch said he acknowledges the growing demand for police accountability and believes it must be addressed collaboratively.

“There’s merit to the pressures placed on policing and the push from our communities to increase accountability,” Plisch said. “I fully support that, but it has to be done in connection with the police. We need to communicate about our expectations of one another.”

His appointment comes at a time of ongoing discussions about law enforcement’s role on college campuses, particularly following student-led protests and concerns regarding policing tactics, according to Plisch.

Concerns about policing tactics has been especially prevalent following the UW-Madison Library Mall encampments and protests on the war in Gaza, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald.

During day three of the encampment, associate professor in UW’s Community and Environmental Sociology Department, Samer Alatout, was gathered near the encampment with others when police pushed him to the ground multiple times, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald.

Some members of the student body have expressed strong opposition to his appointment, citing past actions taken during protests on campus.

Roman Fritz, a newly elected member of the Associated Students of Madison Student Council, is among those pushing back against Plisch’s leadership.

“One of my goals as a student council representative is to introduce legislation condemning his appointment,” Fritz stated. “People need to be aware of what happened during the encampment protests and hold leadership accountable.”

Fritz criticized the stark contrast between how UWPD and city police approached student demonstrations.

He described the UW-Milwaukee encampment, which he attended, as a peaceful and constructive experience, while the UW-Madison encampment, in his view, was met with excessive force.

“The way UWPD responded seemed more like an offensive attack rather than a protective measure” Fritz said.

Fritz said the role of the police is to maintain safety and prevent conflicts, not to make situations more tense.

Fritz described the protests at UW-Madison as peaceful, and said UWPD’s actions didn’t reflect that.

“They were peacefully protesting,” Fritz said. “They [UWPD] are supposed to be defending the campus, not attacking it.”

Plisch maintains that his approach to policing is centered on engagement, collaboration and ensuring all voices are heard. He said he envisions UWPD becoming a national leader in campus public safety and setting an example for other universities.

“Our vision is ambitious, but it shouldn’t be easy,” Plisch said. “I want students to be able to go anywhere in the country and say that UW-Madison has a strong, positive relationship with its police department. That’s something we can all achieve together.”

Building trust between law enforcement and the campus community will require consistent transparency and open dialogue, according to Plisch.

The chief said his approach will likely involve increased community outreach efforts, collaborative safety initiatives and a reevaluation of existing procedures to ensure they align with the evolving needs of the campus.

“I’m hopeful that our community can meet us and share ideas to go in a direction to help improve public safety on campus,” Plisch said.