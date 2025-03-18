Study finds Wisconsin has lowest interest in AI cheating tools

Wisconsin ranks the lowest in the nation for interest in AI cheating tools, according to a recent study by Cloudwards.

With just 355.27 searches per million people, the state stands in stark contrast to Washington D.C., which ranks first, with 1,780.31 searches per million people, according to the study.

This raises a vital question of why students in Wisconsin are less inclined to seek AI assistance for academic dishonesty.

One of the key factors contributing to Wisconsin’s low engagement with AI cheating tools may be the difference in educational approaches and technological approaches, according to the study.

University of Wisconsin Professor Dietram Scheufele argues that universities and schools across Wisconsin have worked to foster environments that promote critical thinking and original work, which could discourage students from relying on AI for shortcuts.

Scheufele also emphasized that AI is unavoidable, but its ethical use is key to a better future.

“The technology isn’t going away,” Scheufele said. “It’s up to us to determine how we engage with it, and Wisconsin institutions have done a great job of focusing on learning rather than loopholes.”

According to the study, Wisconsin’s lower interest in AI cheating may be due to the proactive approach many educational institutions take in addressing AI use.

Schools and universities across the state have likely implemented clear guidelines and policies that define ethical AI use while educating students on the consequences of academic dishonesty, according to the study.

Scheufele also emphasized the importance of transparency in AI usage.

Scheufele explained that in his graduate courses, students must document their process, detailing the prompts they use and how they refine AI-generated content.

“This isn’t about banning AI, it’s about making students think critically about their work,” Scheufele said.

This level of engagement ensures that students are developing critical thinking skills rather than relying on AI as a crutch, according to Scheufele.

Such strategies might be more common in Wisconsin institutions, reducing the temptation to misuse AI for cheating purposes, according to Scheufele.

Scheufele said while students in Wisconsin are using AI, they may be engaging with the technology in more constructive and responsible ways.

“The question is, can we use AI ethically, and can we do it in a way that really harnesses the power of the technology, without plagiarizing or without using intellectual property that’s not ours,” Scheufele said.

Instead of focusing solely on preventing AI use, universities and schools can explore ways to incorporate AI into learning while maintaining academic standards, Scheufele said.

By doing so, they can prepare students for a future where AI is an essential tool, one that enhances human capabilities rather than undermining them, Scheufele said.

“I think there’s absolutely no way of us not moving into a world where pretty much all aspects of life will be somehow influenced by AI,” Scheufele said. “So, this idea that we need to keep AI out of the classroom and we need to make sure that students don’t use it is not just unrealistic.”

Wisconsin prioritizes responsible AI use in education by emphasizing transparency and learning, allowing students to engage with the technology ethically while reinforcing academic integrity, according to Scheufele.